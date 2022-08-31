In just three days the Oregon offense will make its official regular season debut under Kenny Dillingham.

The Ducks return almost their entire starting offensive line from a year ago along with numerous talented skill players, but will have to break in a new starting quarterback.

On the Georgia side, the Bulldogs will field a defense that was raided by the NFL draft for five first-rounders, but the cupboard is far from bare thanks to elite recruiting by Kirby Smart and his staff in Athens.

Keep an eye on these Georgia defenders when the Ducks and Bulldogs take the field on Saturday.

1. Jalen Carter-Defensive line

Jalen Carter wraps up Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara during the Orange Bowl. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia's historic 2021 defense may not have lost its best player. That's right, some industry experts think that Carter was the most talented player on last year's national-championship defense and he's back for more in 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pound trench monster logged three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2021 and is a force defending both the run and the pass. He's down from 310 pounds last year and that extra quickness could make him an even tougher task for Adrian Klemm and the offensive staff to slow down.

2. Nolan Smith-Outside Linebacker

Nolan Smith brings down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the 2021-2022 national championship game. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As you scan the Georgia defense, Smith is the next biggest name you'll find in a strong front seven.

He's one of the quickest edge rushers in the SEC and made regular appearances in opposing backfields throughout last season. Starting in 14 of Georgia's 15 games, he was second on the team in tackles for loss with nine.

Smith got to the quarterback for 3.5 sacks and his 27 QB hurries were second only to Nakobe Dean. He also landed on both the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and Bronko Nagurski (best defensive player) watch lists.

3. Kelee Ringo-Cornerback

Kelee Ringo glides into the end zone for a game-sealing pick six against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you watched last year's national championship, it was hard to miss Ringo. The Pacific Northwest native snagged the game-sealing interception to prove that defenses still win championships in today's high-scoring college football.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound cornerback is the complete package. In his first full college season, he finished second on the team with eight pass breakups and has the physicality to step up in run support.

Ringo was recruited to Oregon coming out of high school and landed on the preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe award (best DB) and Bronko Nagurksi Trophy.

4. Kamari Lassiter-Cornerback

Kamari Lassiter (13) breaks up a pass against the Missouri Tigers in 2021. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Lassiter is a big name to watch because he's in a tightly-contested position battle with Nyland Green according to our friends over at Dawgs Daily.

Lassiter looks like he could emerge as the winner, meaning he would be playing a significant role against the Ducks as Georgia works to replace Derion Kendrick from a season ago.

Oregon's passing attack will need to take some risks and push the ball down the field if they want to come come away with a win. Maybe the Ducks can pick on Lassiter, that is if he ends up being a weaker link in the secondary.

5. Javon Bullard-Safety

Javon Bullard was a three-star in-state safety that signed with Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bullard is the projected starter for Georgia at the star position in 2022. Last season he logged 12 total tackles, eight of which were solo.

He saw action in 14 of Georgia's 15 games as a true freshman and he's someone the coaches in Athens could see as a suitable replacement for Lewis Cine, another first around pick from last year's defense.

The Bulldog's dominance from last year could show itself even on Saturday, as young players like Bullard were able to get on the field and get reps critical for development, something the Ducks weren't able to do much of last season.

