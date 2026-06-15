Oregon Ducks Pitcher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oregon baseball is fresh off a successful 2026 campaign that saw a 43-18 season and an NCAA Super Regional appearance. However, despite a solid season, it is no secret in the current landscape of collegiate athletics that no program is safe from the transfer portal, and that includes the Oregon Ducks.

While head coach Mark Wasikowski’s squad has already navigated early roster movement this offseason, their latest departure carries more weight. Over the weekend, right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke officially entered the transfer portal.

Oregon’s Collin Clarke pitches against Yale during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While infielder Tyler Holley and catcher Blake Sandvik previously announced their departures, Clarke is the first major contributor from the 2026 weekend rotation to leave the team. He is also available for this year's MLB Draft.

The Portland native opened the season as Oregon's Saturday starter. He appeared in 18 games, making 13 starts while also compiling a 6-3 record with a 4.92 ERA across 78.2 innings pitched.

Clarke struck out 77 batters while recording just 20 walks. Clarke finished the season with a 1.22 WHIP and held opposing hitters to a .244 batting average.

Although his ERA climbed throughout the season, his 5.8 percent walk rate ranked among the best marks in Division I baseball, landing in the 93rd percentile nationally.

Clarke's Impact on the Mound

Some of Clarke's best performances came early in the year. He struck out a season-high 10 batters in a season-opening start against George Mason before matching that total later in the year against Northwestern. He also logged a season-high eight innings on the road against Purdue in March.

Oregon pitcher Collin Clarke throws out a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Clarke's early success, as the season progressed, Oregon adjusted Clarke's role. He transitioned into the bullpen during the final stretch of the season and made five relief appearances to close the year. Even with the role change, he remained a valuable piece of Oregon's pitching staff, especially during the Ducks' postseason run.

As a draft-eligible junior, he has the option to either begin his professional career this summer or return to college baseball for one final season. Baseball America currently rates Clarke as the No. 476 overall draft prospect, which would likely position him in the Day 3 window (Rounds 13-17).

Entering the transfer portal also gives Clarke additional flexibility. If he does not receive a draft offer or signing bonus that meets his expectations, he would have the opportunity to spend his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Experienced starting pitchers are one of the most sought-after commodities in college baseball due to their ability to provide reliable innings and make an immediate impact without a lengthy development timeline.

That being said, Clarke would likely attract significant interest from various powerhouse programs across the country.

What Oregon's Pitching Staff Could Look Like in 2027

Clarke's departure creates another significant hole in a pitching staff that is already facing several important questions heading into 2027.

Oregon’s Cal Scolari pitches against Yale in the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A notable player to watch is Cal Scolari. Scolari was another key piece of Oregon's pitching rotation and posted a 5-1 record with a 3.32 ERA during the 2026 season. If Scolari chooses to begin his professional career, the Ducks would be tasked with replacing even more innings from a staff that was instrumental in Oregon's Super Regional appearance.

One pitcher who could very well see an expanded role in 2027 is left-hander Toby Twist. Twist finished the season with a 4-0 record, a 3.98 ERA, and 50 strikeouts. With his performance and now added experience, Twist emerges as a candidate to fill the Saturday role vacated by Clarke.

The battle for the remaining weekend spot could feature several familiar names, such as Ryan Gosztola as well as Eric Segura.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the field after the win over Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, with draft decisions still pending and the transfer portal remaining active, the Ducks' 2027 pitching outlook is far from finalized. What is clear is that Oregon will likely be in aggressive pursuit of experienced arms capable of replacing both Clarke's innings as well as the production lost to graduation.

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