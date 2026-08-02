Dodgers' World Series Odds Skyrocket After Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going all out in their quest for a three-peat.

On Saturday night, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Los Angeles is acquiring two-time AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster deal. Skubal is in the final year of his contract, and with Detroit outside the playoff picture in the American League, it opted to move on from the star lefty for a massive package of prospects.

The Dodgers are trading No. 5 prospect Zyhir Hope (OF), No. 7 prospect River Ryan (RHP) and No. 17 prospect Brady Smith (RHP) to land Skubal for the stretch run of the 2026 season. It's possible the Dodgers could sign Skubal long term after this season, though he's likely to command a huge salary on his next deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

The move to add Skubal has improved the Dodgers' odds to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook, even though Los Angeles was already the favorite. The Dodgers were +190 to win the World Series at the All-Star break, but they're now +150 after adding Skubal to an already loaded roster. The New York Yankees (+600) and Milwaukee Brewers (+900) are the only teams within striking distance of L.A., as no other squad has shorter than 11/1 odds to win the World Series this season.

The Dodgers have the second-best record in MLB this season (69-42) and an impressive plus-154 run differential. Adding Skubal to the rotation gives Los Angeles yet another top-line starter, and it could allow the team to keep Shohei Ohtani as just a hitter for the rest of the season. Ohtani has been shut down from pitching for the time being after experiencing right biceps discomfort.

This season, Skubal has made 16 starts, posting a 2.79 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP for the Tigers. He's struck out 116 batters in just 96.2 innings of work and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his outings.

There's no doubt that Skubal was the best starting pitcher -- and player -- available on the open market, and the Dodgers landing him only furthers their case as they clear favorite this season in MLB. Los Angeles has won back-to-back World Series, defeating New York in the 2024 World Series and Toronto in 2025.

While the Dodgers needed seven games to get past the Blue Jays in 2025, they are equipped with a rotation that can beat just anyone this season. If Skubal remains with the Dodgers for the long haul and signs a new contract in the offseason, Los Angeles will likely open up the 2027 season as the favorite to win the World Series as well.

Following the trade, the Dodgers are -20000 to win the NL West, -20000 to make the playoffs, -110 to win the National League and -295 to finish with the best record in baseball this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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