Oregon Ducks Quarterback Clash Headlines Exciting NFL Week 5 Slate

Week 5 of the NFL season gave fans several thrilling finishes and close games. Three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks started for their respective teams, with two facing off: Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).

With Week 5 almost in the books, here’s a look at how the three former Oregon quarterbacks performed for their teams.

Justin Herbert vs. Bo Nix AFC West Battle

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix defeated Herbert in the battle of former Oregon quarterbacks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both quarterbacks surprisingly threw for under 150 passing yards as the Broncos beat the Chargers 23-17, and Herbert and Los Angeles moved to a dismal 0-5 record.

Nix finished the game for the Broncos, throwing for 123 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-27 passing, while Herbert’s struggles continued for the Chargers. Herbert finished with 121 yards, one touchdown, and an interception on 14-of-24 passing.

The streak of Herbert throwing an interception in every game this season continues as, through five games, the former Ducks star has thrown for 937 total yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. It’s unfathomable to think how the Chargers went from preseason Super Bowl contenders to 0-5 and in the hunt for a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbert throwing more interceptions than touchdowns this season is also a stat line that is hard to believe, as it was just two seasons ago that he threw just three interceptions in a season. Herbert’s quarterback rating of 27.0 is the worst among NFL starting quarterbacks right now.

Herbert and the Chargers, winless on the season, now hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, where things may get even worse, as they’ll also face the Los Angeles Rams at home.

As for Nix and the Broncos, Denver remains tied for second in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders and will return to face quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night in a battle between a former Oregon and USC quarterback.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) scrambles with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-13 at home on Sunday. Shough struggled against the Brian Flores-led Vikings defense as Minnesota remains undefeated in the NFC at 5-0 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Shough threw for 96 yards and two interceptions on 16-of-25 passing. It was his lowest amount of passing yards in a game this season and the second time he’s thrown multiple interceptions, with the other one coming in the Saints' 31-30 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

With the loss Shough and the Saints are now tied for last place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1-4 after they earned their first win of the season with a 24-16 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

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