The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are currently the first team out of the College Football Playoff and have their sights set on the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5, ahead of their high-stakes annual rivalry matchup against the No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten).

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon group. Earlier this season, it looked as if the Ducks' CFP aspirations were all but finished. Now the Ducks are the favorite to win the Big Ten at -120, per the latest FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the optimism and excitement are high for the Ducks, rivalry matchups have also proven to be tricky, and the Huskies enter Autzen Stadium fueled to spoil Oregon’s dreams. The Huskies, much like the Ducks, are playing their best football at the right time. Posting a 7-4 overall record, the Huskies are back in the top 25 for the first time since the first couple of weeks of the season, after their 27-24 upset win over the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers.

Looking to earn a spot in the Big Ten championship for the second time in the last three seasons, here’s a look at the Ducks' injury report ahead of Saturday’s rivalry contest against the Huskies. Friday's availability report sees two key changes at running back, as Jordon Davison is now probable and Dierre Hill Jr. is doubtful.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies

Out

QB Dante Moore

DB Aaron Flowers

LB Brayden Platt

LB Teitum Tuioti

DL Matthew Johnson

OL Trent Ferguson

OL Dave Iuli

Doubtful

RB Dierre Hill Jr.

Probable

RB Jordon Davison

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Keys for Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are looking to make it three in a row in their rivalry series against the Huskies with a win on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. After starting 0-3 in his coaching tenure, Lanning and the Ducks have captured two straight double-digit wins over one of their fiercest rivals.

Entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup, the Ducks are currently 13.5-point favorites, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line is at 51.5 points. The biggest threat to the Ducks on Saturday will be Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who can hurt Oregon both on the ground and through the air.

“We haven’t played anyone quite this year that’s like Demond,” Lanning said. “He’s at a different level, and he’s playing right now. He’s playing really high-level football. Obviously, he’s like a running back in the backfield.

“But he’s as challenging as anybody to keep boxed up,” Lanning continued. “We’ve had to play him before, and when he gets loose, it’s an issue. And he’s got great speed and athleticism, and that really opens up stuff for him in the passing game as well. When you have to make sure you have hats designated for him.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskies' leading wide receiver, Dezmen Roebuck, is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Ducks. This season, Roebuck has recorded 72 receptions for 657 yards and four touchdowns. If Roebuck is available for Saturday’s game, he’ll challenge the Ducks' secondary. Lanning recently spoke about the challenges the Huskies' wide receivers and tight ends pose to the Ducks' defense.

“I think again, you always have to know where those guys are at. They’re dynamic,” Lanning said. “I think one thing that’s unique is how they utilize the tight end in the pass game. We’ve seen a lot of teams that don’t. But this is truly a shot team.”

“They have a ton of success with shots and screens, and they do a good job of getting the ball in hand to playmakers,” Lanning added. “So, you see that show up consistently with those guys. You have to be aware of where they’re at, and then they do a good job when they do touch the ball of getting vertical and turn them into big plays.”

The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

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