Oregon Ducks Making a Move for Five-Star Receiver Recruit Dakota Guerrant

Five-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant was back in Eugene on Friday as he remains one of Oregon’s top recruiting targets that the Ducks hope to add to their already impressive 2027 recruiting class.

Guerrant is rated as the No. 34 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class as a talented wide receiver out of Harper Woods High School in Michigan, per 247Sports. He is also rated as the No. 6 overall wide receiver nationally and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Michigan, per 247Sports.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver is also actively being recruited by the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and several others, per 247Sports.

Landing Guerrant over his home-state team, the Michigan Wolverines, will be a tough task for the Ducks. However, given Oregon’s recent recruiting success, coach Dan Lanning is more than up for the challenge of bringing the Harper Woods product out to the West Coast.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class has landed seven commits so far and is ranked No. 11 overall, per 247Sports. Recent additions to Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class include Millbrook High School four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets from Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dothan four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall.

Streets and Hall are both rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports, and the two recruits look to have an impact on the Ducks' future defensive success under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. The addition of Guerrant at wide receiver can boost the Ducks' 2027 ranking, as Oregon has yet to land a five-star in the recruiting class.

How Oregon Looks To Build Off Impressive 2026 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Ducks are looking to build off the momentum of landing a top-five class in 2026. Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class finished with a No. 4 overall ranking, per On3’s 2026 Industry Football Team Rankings.

Two other Big Ten teams ranked ahead of USC for the top 2026 recruiting class, including the USC Trojans (No. 1) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 3). The Notre Dame Fighting Irish also ranks inside the top four with the second-best class.

Oregon added talented additions at wide receiver during the 2026 recruiting cycle, and Guerrant could be the latest to join in 2027. Four-star Frisco Panther Creek High School wide receiver Jalen Lott from Texas is considered one of Oregon’s top commits in their 2026 recruiting class.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lott is rated as the No. 33 overall player nationally and the No. 4-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Messaiah Hampton and three-star Hudson Lewis are two other wide receivers to keep an eye out for the Ducks entering the 2026 season.

Hampton arrives at Oregon rated as the No. 37 overall wide receiver nationally and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of New York. Lanning has proven that he can add talent from across the country, which is why the Ducks shouldn’t be counted out in the effort to land Guerrant from Michigan.