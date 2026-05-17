Oregon Recruiting Rankings Shift After Miami Flips Top Ducks Commit

The Oregon Ducks suffered a significant recruiting loss in the 2027 class, and it came with an extra layer of intrigue.

Four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, one of the top prospects in Oregon’s 2027 class, has flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Miami Hurricanes after a visit with former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hall had been committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks since April, giving Oregon another major recruiting win out of the state of Alabama. Instead, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is now headed to Coral Gables.

Oregon Ducks Fall in Recruiting Class Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The move stings for Oregon for a few reasons. Hall was not just another blue-chip defensive back in the Ducks’ class. He was the No. 1 overall recruit out of Alabama, the No. 2-ranked player in Oregon’s 2027 class and a nationally respected cornerback prospect.

Hall's flip also changes the class rank for the Ducks.

Prior to losing Hall, the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class was ranked No. 9 per On3 and No. 7 per 247Sports. Since the flip, Oregon's class has fallen to No. 10 per On3 and No. 10 per 247Sports.

It's a big deal in terms that Hall was the No. 2-ranked player in Oregon's class. Hall as the ranked the No. 39 prospect nationally and the No. 7 cornerback in the Rivals300.

What is notable about Oregon's strong class is the Ducks are ranked top-10 even without getting a commitment a five-star recruit in the 2027 cycle yet. The Ducks currently have 10 four-star recruits and two three-star recruits committed. That gives Oregon a strong foundation, but Hall was the type of defensive back who could have helped push the class toward the top-five conversation.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Hall would have been the third No. 1 recruit out of Alabama in as many years to commit to play Eugene for Lanning. Both cornerback Na’eem Offord and EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones were ranked as No. 1 recruits in Alabama to commit to the Ducks. That trend has helped Oregon make a statement in SEC country, showing that the Ducks’ reach under Lanning extends far beyond the West Coast.

Now that the 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is headed to Florida, Oregon has one remaining cornerback commit: 4-star West Linn (Ore.) defensive back and Oregon legacy Josiah Molden is the only cornerback commitment for the Ducks. Molden is an important in-state commitment, but Oregon will almost certainly need to keep pushing for more secondary help in the cycle.

Cristobal’s history in Eugene makes the flip more notable, especially with the Hurricanes recently beating the Ducks in another defensive back recruiting storyline.

Just a week ago, the Hurricanes flipped Georgia Bulldogs 5-star cornerback Donte Wright, who was projected to be an Oregon flip.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good news is, there is a lot of time before recruits put pens to paper during signing day. Lanning and his staff have proven they can recruit nationally, recover from misses and close on elite defensive talent.

But for today, Cristobal has a feather in his cap.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Below is the full list of commits and which states they are from.

-Quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)

-Running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)

-Offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, KS)

-Offensive lineman Cameron Wagner (St. Joseph, IL)

-Offensive lineman Avery Michael (Turlock, CA)

-EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)

-Defensive Lineman Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)

-Defensive Lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, TX)

-ATH Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, UT)

-Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)

-Safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)

-Cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)

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