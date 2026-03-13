Oregon Ducks Quarterback Target Will Mencl Announces Recruiting Update

One of the players at the top of the Oregon Ducks’ 2027 recruiting board is quarterback Will Mencl. The blue-chip quarterback continues his swift rise in the recruiting rankings as he nears his senior season of high school.

Mencl revealed that he’s hoping to lock in his commitment with a program before his final year at Chandler High School begins. Mencl provided clarity on his recruiting timeline as he prepares to take spring visits.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Target Sets Recruiting Timeline

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) talks to the media during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl has spring visits set with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Auburn Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes. The quarterback took an unofficial visit to Eugene in November and returned for Junior Day. He told Rivals that he is working on a date to return to campus this spring.

In an interview with Rivals’ Brandon Huffman, Mencl said that he hopes to be committed after the visits in mid to late April. He also added that he’s open to other offers, but the group of Auburn, Penn State, Miami and Oregon is who he has the best relationships with.

Quarterback Recruit Will Mencl Shows Off At Under Armour Next Camp

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) scores a touchdown against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl rose to five-star status in a recent Rivals recruiting rankings. He’s also considered the No. 4 player nationally by Rivals, the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 1 player in Arizona. He’s ranked as a four-star in the industry rankings and by 247Sports and ESPN, however.

Regardless of what ranking you go off, Mencl has undoubtedly proved that he has the potential to be elite in college and beyond. Mencl won quarterback MVP at the Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix at the beginning of March. It followed his performance in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, where he threw a touchdown.

Mencl tallied 50 total touchdowns in his junior season in 2025. He proved he can be a mobile quarterback, rushing for 741 yards, and he also threw for 3,815 yards in 2025.

Why Will Mencl’s Commitment Matters

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads the first day of Spring football practice for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023 as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 16 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Oregon coach Dan Lanning can land Mencl, that puts the Ducks’ future in a very promising spot. Not only has Mencl displayed his skills as a top quarterback in the rankings, but his quick rise indicates that more improvements could be on the way.

The Ducks still don’t have a quarterback commit in the 2027 class. Many expect Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola to assume the starting quarterback position in 2027, but no spot in the Oregon lineup is ever a given.

If Mencl commits and doesn’t start in his true freshman season, he would still be a top candidate to start for the Ducks later down the road. Current quarterback Dante Moore is a success story for Oregon when it comes to quarterback development and redshirting. Moore ended up leading the Ducks to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs in 2025 and prepares to contend for the Heisman Trophy and a top NFL Draft pick in 2027.

If Mencl goes to Oregon and waits his turn like Moore did, it could be good for the Ducks in the long run and for Mencl.