Five-Star Quarterback Will Mencl Makes Recruiting Announcement with Oregon, Auburn

Five-star quarterback recruit Will Mencl announced that he will be committing on Wednesday, April 22, between a final group that consists of the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, and Penn State Nittany Lions. Mencl is planning to commit at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Rivals YouTube channel.

The Ducks have held the momentum for Mencl at various points in his recruitment, but can Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff land the five-star quarterback's commitment?

Will Mencl Recruiting Breakdown

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, but Rivals' rankings places Mencl as a five-star prospect and the the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class of 2027. Per the same rankings, Mencl is the No. 13 overall player nationally and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Arizona.

With other top quarterback recruits like Jake Nawrot, Keegan Croucher, and Kavian Bryant already committed, Mencl represents the biggest quarterback domino still to fall in the recruiting class of 2027.

Mencl visited Auburn, Penn State, and Oregon during the spring, and his decision brings major implications in the recruiting world.

Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell has been putting together is first full recruiting class at Penn State, and landing a quarterback like Mencl could help in recruiting other skill recruits like four-star receiver Khalil Taylor.

First-year Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell, right, walks into Beaver Stadium for a top-five Big Ten ice hockey game against Michigan State in Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn coach Alex Golesh has two recruits committed in the class of 2026, but adding Mencl could provide the momentum boost that the Tigers need. In addition to skill players, offensive line recruits could be compelled to join Mencl at whichever school he commits to.

How Will Mencl Could Fit Into Oregon's Quarterback Room

Under Lanning, the Ducks have become known for recruiting quarterbacks out of the transfer portal and having success with them. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix played his way into the first round of the NFL Draft, and former Ducks signal caller Dillon Gabriel led the program to an undefeated regular season and a College Football Playoff berth.

Still, Oregon's success in the transfer portal has not stopped Lanning and company from recruiting high school quarterbacks like Mencl.

In the recruiting class of 2026, the Ducks signed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver before he ultimately transferred to Georgia, potentially in response to the depth of Oregon's quarterback room with Dante Moore returning. True freshman quarterbacks rarely start right away in college football, so recruits often commit with the understanding that a redshirt year could be necessary for their development.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Oregon's current roster, quarterbacks Dylan Raiola, Brock Thomas, and Akili Smith Jr. figure to be the backups. By the time Mencl arrives in college, though, his main competition in the Ducks' quarterback room might be Smith and/or a transfer quarterback.

With a potential runway at earlier playing time, Oregon could be the ideal destination for a high-profile quarterback like Mencl.

If Mencl does commit to Oregon on Wednesday, he will be the Ducks' ninth commit in a class that seems destined for a top-five finish in the recruiting rankings.

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