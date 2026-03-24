Oregon Ducks Emerge As Transfer Portal Winner According To Insiders

The Oregon Ducks are quietly separating themselves in one of the most important areas of the new era of college football: retention in the transfer portal era under coach Dan Lanning.

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At first glance, the 2026 transfer portal numbers raised eyebrows. After back-to-back transfer classes were ranked in the top-5, the Ducks' 2026 class ranked No. 25. Oregon saw 30 players depart after both coordinators took head coaching roles elsewhere and added 13 transfers for the 2026 cycle.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In today’s college football landscape, those unbalanced numbers can trigger concern. However, analyzing the transfer class shows that Oregon “won” in the portal ... and college football GMs and NIL decision makers took note.

Oregon Ducks Emerge As Transfer Portal Winner

In many ways, retention has become the new battleground in the transfer portal. Programs that can develop talent and then fend off portal poaching are the ones built for sustained success. The Ducks are winning in a very telling detail: Oregon has not lost a single full-time starter to the transfer portal.

Of the 30 outgoing transfers, only a small group had logged limited starting experience. In 2025, linebacker Blake Purchase, now at Ole Miss, started two games. Defensive lineman Tionne Gray, now at Notre Dame, started three. Running back Jayden Limar, now at Washington, also made three starts. Beyond that, the departures were largely depth pieces or players seeking expanded roles elsewhere.

Oregon running back Jayden Limar carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Decision-makers who navigate the portal are noticing.

In a recent On3 report featuring feedback from Power Four general managers and NIL personnel staffers, Oregon earned the distinction of a program who is excelling at retaining talent. That kind of recognition carries weight and a great indication of what is going on behind the scenes.

Retaining players is no small feat. Some head coaches go to great lengths to avoid losing talent. For example, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule cancelled the Cornhuskers spring football game in 2025 due to his concern about other teams poaching his players.

Not only did Lanning and the Ducks keep their core from transferring elsewhere in college football... an impressive group actually decided to stay in Eugene for another season instead of making potential major paychecks in the NFL.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore elected to return to the Ducks for unfinished business instead of being the potential No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ducks defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all returned despite high NFL Draft stocks. Oregon's starting center Iapani Laloulu also chose to return for another season in Eugene.

The Ducks' transfer additions also fill key needs like safety Koi Perich from Minnesota, defensive tackle D’Antre Robinson from North Carolina, receiver Iverson Hooks from UAB, and quarterback Dylan Raiola from Nebraska.

Notably, the LSU Tigers led by coach Lane Kiffin were the most-picked "biggest spender" per the On3 report.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning On Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning with reporter Bri Amaranthus in exclusive interview on NIL, Transfer Portal | Oregon Ducks on SI

Coach Lanning takes pride in the valuable experience and development his players receive in Eugene and believes that honesty is the key in player retention. Before the 2025 season, coach Lanning say down with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus to discuss why the Ducks are thriving.

“I think one, this place has been a place that's really open and honest and provides opportunities. I'm really proud going into year four as the head coach here, we haven't lost a starter to the transfer portal," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I think that speaks volumes about what's the experience for our players. They really enjoy being here. They feel like they're getting developed and they're taken care of.”

Lanning revealed he knows Oregon is not always the "highest bidder" in the transfer portal market but that the Ducks are able to be competitive and create opportunities.

“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."

Currently, there are two Ducks with NIL valuations that rank within the top-30 of college football players: Moore ($3 million valuation) and receiver Evan Stewart ($1.5 million valuation.)

oregon ducks evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

“I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success," Lanning told Amaranthus. "And sometimes it's not always the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth, then they can lean in on that. And we've had a lot of success being honest with our players.”

Even as opportunities emerge elsewhere, it’s clear that coach Dan Lanning’s transparency with the Ducks is strengthening the program’s ability to retain its core. That foundation is quickly becoming one of Oregon’s most powerful weapons.