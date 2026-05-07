Oregon On Surprisingly Wrong Side Of Transfer Portal List

The Alabama Crimson Tide may have scored on an Oregon Ducks transfer portal player.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has separated himself as one of college football’s best at retaining talent during the transfer portal era, which is no small feat, especially after losing three coordinators to head coaching jobs in just four years. Some programs have gone to great lengths to prevent other teams from “poaching” their players, including canceling spring games altogether, like the Nebraska Cornhuskers did in 2025.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks' 2026 transfer class ranked No. 25 in the nation: Oregon saw 30 players depart and added 13 transfers for the 2026 cycle. However, there is one player who left Eugene who is putting Oregon on the wrong side of a recent list.

Terrance Green Transfers From Oregon

As a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, defensive lineman Terrance Green is headed to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide in 2026. He played a rotational role for Oregon, appearing in 25 games over three seasons in Eugene, totaling 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass breakups.

While Green was buried on the Oregon depth chart, the same can not be said for Alabama, where he could make an immediate impact for Kalen DeBoer's team. The Crimson Tide can utilize his 6-5 size to help improve a run defense that ranked No. 37 nationally, allowing an average of 126.87 yards per game.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Terrance Green (99) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports views Green as the No. 7 most impactful transfer in college football ahead of the 2026 regular season... Which is a surprising spot for the Ducks to be... But the reasoning makes sense. All four starting defensive linemen are returning for Oregon, which would've pitted Green as a backup for his fourth season.

So, in a way, this actually solidifies Lanning's strength: He's never lost a projected full-time starter to the transfer portal.

Oregon's Tranfer Portal Players

Of the 30 outgoing transfers, only a small group had logged limited starting experience. In 2025, linebacker Blake Purchase, now at Ole Miss, started two games. Defensive lineman Tionne Gray, now at Notre Dame, started three. Running back Jayden Limar, now at Washington, also made three starts. Beyond that, the departures were largely depth pieces or players seeking expanded roles elsewhere.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning, who holds a 48-8 record in his first four seasons with the Ducks, has led Oregon to two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and a Big Ten title in 2024.

He also recently earned the nickname, the Transfer Portal King. Lanning and the Ducks have had the most transfers selected in the NFL Draft since 2023 over teams like Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning disccused to keys to being successful in this ever-changing college football landscape.

“I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success," Lanning told Amaranthus. "And sometimes it's not always the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth, then they can lean in on that. And we've had a lot of success being honest with our players.”

In 2026, Oregon fans are locked in to see how the incoming transfers do in Eugene. The Ducks added highly anticipated players like: safety Koi Perich from Minnesota, defensive tackle D’Antre Robinson from North Carolina, receiver Iverson Hooks from UAB, and quarterback Dylan Raiola from Nebraska (who is already turning heads in a few short months.)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable transfers include quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Oregon's current starting quarterback, Dante Moore. Additionally, Lanning and the Ducks have added key defenders like cornerback Christian Gonzalez, safety Dillon Thieneman, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander through the portal.

And while Oregon may have landed on the wrong side of that one list, the Ducks are certainly still "winning" the transfer portal.

The Ducks have wrapped up spring football practices and are charging towards their offseason summer workouts. Oregon's fall football camp will likely begin at the beginning of August before its first game on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

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