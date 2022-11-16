The Oregon Ducks suffered a gut-wrenching 37-34 loss to the rival Washington Huskies last weekend and are aiming to get back on track against the Utah Utes this weekend.

Oregon now sits at 8-2, 6-1 Pac-12 and moved down to No. 12 in latest college football playoff rankings. No. 10 Utah has the same record as Oregon and won the last two meetings in 2021.

Notable losses for Kyle Whittingham's squad came against Florida in week 1 and UCLA in week 6.

We're here to keep you up to date on the latest betting odds for this weekend's matchup.

No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 13 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

SI Sportsbooks odds

Point Spread: Oregon -3 (-110) | Utah +3 (118)

Money line: Oregon -161 | Utah +125

Point Total: 63 | Over -118 | Under -110

Fan Duel odds

Point Spread: Oregon -3 (-110) | Utah +3 (-110)

Money line: Oregon -154 | Utah +128

Point Total: 62.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Draft Kings odds

Point Spread: Oregon -3 (-105) | Utah +3 (-115)

Money line: Oregon -155 | Utah +135

Point Total: 63 | Over -115 | Under -105

All three sports books have chosen the Ducks to win by at least a field goal against the Utes. Dan Lanning stated in Monday's press conference that Utah is the most well put together team that Oregon is going to face all year.

Utah has shown their sparks throughout the season, especially against No. 7 USC in week 7 at home after losing to UCLA the week before. The Ducks will need to be the most prepared they've been all year if they're going to come away with the win.

Oregon fans will be eager to see the Ducks and Utes square off once again after Utah outscored Oregon 76-17 in the two games they played last year. If Oregon wants a shot at the Pac-12 title and even a Rose Bowl spot they'll need a statement win this weekend.

