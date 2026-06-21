Top Five Oregon Ducks Wins in Dan Lanning Coaching Era

The Oregon Ducks have experienced a streak of long-term success in coach Dan Lanning’s first four years with the program.

Since Lanning took the helm in 2022, he’s led the team to a 48-8 overall record, with two trips to the College Football Playoffs, a Big Ten Championship and multiple bowl wins. Entering Lanning’s fifth year in Eugene, here’s a ranking of his five most impressive victories so far.

1. 2025 – Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders in College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Oregon players celebrate their win as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top game on this list goes to what was arguably the Ducks’ most complete performance in the Lanning era and the win that marked their best CFP finish under Lanning so far.



Oregon defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in shutout fashion at the Orange Bowl. While it wasn’t the first CFP win under Lanning – that would be the Ducks’ win over JMU the game prior – they took down a higher-seeded program on a neutral site.



The Ducks put on a dominant defensive showing, with freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. leading the way with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Quarterback Dante Moore threw for 234 yards, while freshman running back Jordon Davison rushed for two touchdowns.



Even though Oregon fell in a crushing defeat to the eventual National Champions the Indiana Hoosiers in the following game, the Ducks showed they can experience success in the postseason against Power Four programs in the Orange Bowl victory. Oregon has taken one step further into the postseason each year under Lanning, and the clash with the Red Raiders is the most recent example.

2. 2024 – Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 was the most memorable win at Autzen Stadium in recent history. Trailing 28-22 on home turf entering the fourth quarter, the Ducks played until the clock hit triple zeros to deliver a one-point win.



Kicker Atticus Sappington hit a 19-yard field goal with under two minutes left to give Oregon the narrow edge. Then one Ohio State’s final drive, an offensive penalty hurt the Buckeyes’ chances of getting the last say. Quarterback Will Howard slid to the ground as time expired, and Ducks fans rushed the field.



It was arguably the top regular-season win under Lanning. With the Buckeyes being the National Champions that season and a perennial contender, the Oregon win was another display of Lanning’s coaching in big games.

3. 2024 – Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten Conference Championship

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

A win in the Big Ten Championship was the postseason highlight of Oregon’s 2024 season. In the program’s first season in the Big Ten, it was able to clinch a conference title with a 45-37 victory.



The Ducks moved to an undefeated 13-0 with the win and ensured their spot as the top-seed in the CFP. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Jordan James rushed for two touchdowns and tight end Kenyon Sadiq experienced his breakout game with two touchdowns.



What happened in the postseason after the 2024 Big Ten title game still haunts Ducks fans, but the conference championship proved that Oregon can compete – and win – in the Big Ten, which has produced the last three National Champions.

4. 2025 – Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions

Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This meeting with the Nittany Lions wasn’t in the postseason, but it was in one of college football’s most hostile environments on the road in the ‘White Out’ game. In Moore’s first season as Oregon’s starting quarterback, it was the first big win of his era of Ducks football.



Moore threw for three touchdowns and 248 yards, while freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. broke out for 82 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. The signature moment went to safety Dillon Thieneman, who recorded the walk-off interception in double overtime to secure a 30-24 win.



The Penn State loss to the Ducks was the beginning of the end for the James Franklin coaching era. Oregon’s win not only delivered chaos and was proof of success in a tough environment, but it also created seismic changes in college football with the changes at Penn State.

5. 2022 – Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with quarterback Bo Nix (10) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 2022 victory over the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium was one of the first big wins in the Lanning era, with a 45-30 final score. The Ducks already earned a ranked win that season by taking down the BYU Cougars in non-conference play, but the Bruins' matchup presented extra hype, especially with former Oregon coach Chip Kelly leading UCLA at the time.



Oregon got its first ESPN College GameDay in Eugene since 2018 – something that’s since become a common occurrence in the Lanning era – and Autzen Stadium hosted its largest crowd since 2011 at the time.



UCLA entered as the higher-ranked team in the top-10 matchup, but the Ducks dominated throughout. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix added to his legend at Oregon in that game by throwing five touchdowns and 283 yards. Fan favorite Oregon players, running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Troy Franklin, additionally had some of their best outings in Ducks uniforms. Irving rushed for over 100 yards, while Franklin received over 100 yards.



The Bruins matchup rounds out this list as the game that sparked conversations about Oregon as the top team on the West Coast and a consistently top-15-ranked program.

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