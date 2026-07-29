Why Dan Lanning’s National Championship Comments Carry Extra Weight

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is literal. Entering his fifth season as head coach in Eugene, he has proven that he means what he says and that he stands behind it.

The hype is building for a talented roster in 2026, but Ducks fans shouldn't jump to "Championship or bust" mindset... However, something Lanning said at Big Ten Media Days does warrant genuine excitement.

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Dan Lanning's National Championship Comments

In years past, Lanning has provided honest assessments of his team while largely avoiding any National Championship claims. In hindsight, those comments seem warranted. The Bo Nix led teams and Dillon Gabriel squads were full of exciting playmakers who could contend with some of the best in the country, but the teams did have holes or injuries that hit at the worst possible times.

Flash forward to 2026, and Lanning is saying something different.

“We’re close,” Lanning told On3 at Big Ten Media Days. “I know Indiana’s an outlier and they’ve done an unbelievable job, but it takes time, man, to build something really special."

“It takes time. It’s hard. It’s hard to build. There’s, what, four active coaches that have won national championships? We’re close. We got to win the last one. We got to play better, and certainly there’s no excuses from us. We just got to continue to improve," Lanning continued.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The word "close" is an important one in this quote. It certainly doesn't guarantee a College Football Playoff run to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the National Championship Game on Jan. 25, 2027. However, it does indicate an important championship window opening.

Why Dan Lanning's Comments Matter

The foundation is in place. The culture is established and thriving. The Ducks can win in the trenches against the biggest and most physical in the sport. There’s loads of future NFL talent in the skill positions. Oregon returns veteran leaders at important positions, including quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and their entire starting defensive line.

This team appears to have all the ingredients for something special to be cooking in Eugene.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have been on the cusp, going deeper into the CFP in every season under Lanning. The fact that will continually get brought up is: Oregon has only lost the the eventual National Champions in it's past two seasons, but the season-ending defeats have been lopsided.

This is where his comment on, "We got to win the last one" comes into play. Lanning is not downplaying those deflating losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. He's not blaming the CFP seeding or playoff bracket. Instead, the goal is clear: win.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four active coaches he mentioned are Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day.

It took Swinney nine seasons to win his first national title at Clemson before becoming a perennial contender. Day and Smart captured their first championships in their sixth seasons. Cignetti is the outlier by winning in his second season.

While Lanning hasn't won a national title yet at Oregon, his resume is nothing to scoff at.

The 40-year-old has compiled a 48‑8 record, notching double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons. He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Ducks head coaches and has guided Oregon to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange, Fiesta, and Holiday Bowls. Oregon is the only FBS team to win 13 games in each of the past two seasons, tying the program record set in 2025, 2024, and 2014.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s loyalty to Oregon has been clear amid the constant coaching carousel, he's doubled and tripled down to the Ducks football program.

His comments at Big Ten Media Days should not be read as a promise. A lot has to go right for a team to hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in January, including some good fortune.

However, Lanning's statement is literal and clear: the Ducks are in a position where competing for championships is not a dream for the distant future. Oregon is close, but has to win the last one.

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