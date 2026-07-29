Why Dan Lanning’s National Championship Comments Carry Extra Weight
In this story:
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is literal. Entering his fifth season as head coach in Eugene, he has proven that he means what he says and that he stands behind it.
The hype is building for a talented roster in 2026, but Ducks fans shouldn't jump to "Championship or bust" mindset... However, something Lanning said at Big Ten Media Days does warrant genuine excitement.
Dan Lanning's National Championship Comments
In years past, Lanning has provided honest assessments of his team while largely avoiding any National Championship claims. In hindsight, those comments seem warranted. The Bo Nix led teams and Dillon Gabriel squads were full of exciting playmakers who could contend with some of the best in the country, but the teams did have holes or injuries that hit at the worst possible times.
Flash forward to 2026, and Lanning is saying something different.
“We’re close,” Lanning told On3 at Big Ten Media Days. “I know Indiana’s an outlier and they’ve done an unbelievable job, but it takes time, man, to build something really special."
“It takes time. It’s hard. It’s hard to build. There’s, what, four active coaches that have won national championships? We’re close. We got to win the last one. We got to play better, and certainly there’s no excuses from us. We just got to continue to improve," Lanning continued.
The word "close" is an important one in this quote. It certainly doesn't guarantee a College Football Playoff run to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the National Championship Game on Jan. 25, 2027. However, it does indicate an important championship window opening.
Why Dan Lanning's Comments Matter
The foundation is in place. The culture is established and thriving. The Ducks can win in the trenches against the biggest and most physical in the sport. There’s loads of future NFL talent in the skill positions. Oregon returns veteran leaders at important positions, including quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and their entire starting defensive line.
This team appears to have all the ingredients for something special to be cooking in Eugene.
The Ducks have been on the cusp, going deeper into the CFP in every season under Lanning. The fact that will continually get brought up is: Oregon has only lost the the eventual National Champions in it's past two seasons, but the season-ending defeats have been lopsided.
This is where his comment on, "We got to win the last one" comes into play. Lanning is not downplaying those deflating losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. He's not blaming the CFP seeding or playoff bracket. Instead, the goal is clear: win.
The four active coaches he mentioned are Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day.
It took Swinney nine seasons to win his first national title at Clemson before becoming a perennial contender. Day and Smart captured their first championships in their sixth seasons. Cignetti is the outlier by winning in his second season.
While Lanning hasn't won a national title yet at Oregon, his resume is nothing to scoff at.
The 40-year-old has compiled a 48‑8 record, notching double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons. He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Ducks head coaches and has guided Oregon to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange, Fiesta, and Holiday Bowls. Oregon is the only FBS team to win 13 games in each of the past two seasons, tying the program record set in 2025, 2024, and 2014.
Lanning’s loyalty to Oregon has been clear amid the constant coaching carousel, he's doubled and tripled down to the Ducks football program.
His comments at Big Ten Media Days should not be read as a promise. A lot has to go right for a team to hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in January, including some good fortune.
However, Lanning's statement is literal and clear: the Ducks are in a position where competing for championships is not a dream for the distant future. Oregon is close, but has to win the last one.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus