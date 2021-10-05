Oregon Falls From Top Spot in Latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

The leaders of the Pac-12 South have taken the crown from the Oregon Ducks after Week 5's results.

The Oregon Ducks are no longer the lone undefeated team in the Pac-12, thus they have been replaced by Arizona State at the top of the SI Pac-12 power rankings assembled by our Pac-12 publishers.

While Oregon still earned three first-place votes, but Arizona State were in the top two of five out of the six ballots. Arizona State earned 67 points, just ahead of Oregon's 65.

Pac-12 North leader Oregon State has also skyrocketed up the power rankings after a pair of impressive wins over USC and Washington to open up conference play.

Stanford, fresh off of an upset win over Oregon at the Farm, was the only other team to earn a first-place vote.

SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

1. Arizona State (2): 4-1, 2-0 - 67 points

2. Oregon (3): 4-1, 1-1 - 65 points

3. Oregon State: 4-1, 2-0 - 60 points

4. Stanford (1): 3-2, 2-1 - 59 points

5. UCLA: 3-2, 1-1 - 48 points

6. Utah: 2-2, 1-0 - 41 points

7. USC: 3-2, 2-2 - 38 points

8. Washington State: 2-3, 1-2 - 26 points

9. Washington: 2-3, 1-1 - 25 points

10. Cal: 1-4, 0-2 - 19 points

11. Colorado: 1-4, 0-2 - 14 points

12. Arizona: 0-4, 0-1 - 6 points

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Stanford; 2. Arizona State; 3. Oregon State; 4. Oregon; 5. UCLA; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington State; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is as open as ever thanks to Stanford upsetting Oregon, although the Ducks are still probably favorites to win the conference. After upsetting UCLA, ASU hosts Stanford in what might be the biggest conference game to date.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Arizona State, 3. Oregon State; 4. Stanford, 5. UCLA, 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon’s resume is still better than anyone else’s with that win over Ohio State as its hole card. Oregon State may not be the third-best team, but I love the story of the Beavers season so far, so I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt until they get exposed.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Arizona State; 2. Oregon State; 3. Stanford; 4. Oregon; 5. UCLA; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon had looked questionable in all of its wins other than Ohio State and finally got exposed by a good Stanford team. Arizona State looks like they’re for real and could take firm control of the South after beating UCLA. It’s shaping up to be another year of chaos in the Pac-12. Did you expect anything different?

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Arizona State; 2. Oregon; 3. Oregon State; 4. Stanford; 5. Utah; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington State; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: In classic UCLA fashion, the Bruins choked away a prime opportunity to claim the top spot in the conference, allowing the Sun Devils to step up in their place instead. Oregon played bottom feeder Arizona close last week and then lost to Stanford the week after, so they clearly are not as untouchable as they seemed after the Ohio State game. The Pac-12 is very much wide open, so even with just one quality win to this point, Arizona State is currently in the best position out of anyone in the conference, almost by default.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Arizona State; 3. Stanford; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington State; 9. Cal; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans found some momentum in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday defeating the Buffaloes 37-14. The win certainly sparked some much needed life back into the program, as they prepare for the Utah Utes this week.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Stanford; 5. UCLA; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Forget the CFP, it's a mad scramble to decide the West. It might be a Willamette Valley Bronx Series. Whoever wins Oregon is going to claim ultimate bragging rights. It's all in a 40-mile radius from Corvallis to Eugene. The league champion is going to have two losses.

More from Ducks Digest

How CJ Verdell's Injury Could Affect Oregon

Ducks Drop Out of Top Five Following Loss to Stanford

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Join our new forums for free HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE