5 Questions Ahead of Oregon Spring Football

The Ducks are ready to make another run at the Pac-12 title and beyond with the start of spring ball this week.

The Ducks are coming off an abbreviated 4-3 season during the COVID-19 pandemic and are in search of a "normal" offseason, something that was taken from them last year.

One of the first steps in a normal offseason is spring football, which gives coaches an opportunity to evaluate live play, teach scheme on both sides of the ball, and our first look at new faces that have been added to the team. The Ducks will have 15 practices, culminating on May 1 with the spring game at Autzen Stadium.

With that said, here are some items I'm particularly curious about when pads start popping in Eugene on Thursday ahead of the 2021 season.

1. What's the quarterback situation?

With Tyler Shough's transfer to Texas Tech, quarterback is once again a question mark in Eugene. On the surface it looks like it's Anthony Brown's job to lose--and that's probably accurate. When faced with uncertainty like this it usually makes sense to go with your most experienced option.

Brown didn't see much action until late in the season against USC, but he looked good in his limited reps, aside from a fumble in a mess of a Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State. His veteran experience helped Oregon hold off USC in the Pac-12 championship and the offense looked more explosive under his direction during the Fiesta Bowl.

However, there's some serious talent in the room that may have something to say. Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford return and Butterfield presents the more prototypical quarterback. However Ashford may have more upside athletically, albeit with very raw throwing mechanics.

Oh, and there's Ty Thompson, the 5-star freshman and highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with Oregon. There's definitely reason to be excited about a guy like him: he can make all the throws, including throws on the run and make plays with his feet.

But let's not forget you have to be a SPECIAL kind of talent to start as a true freshman, let alone over a multi-year starter like Brown who played in the ACC. Hopefully we can get some clarity here, and Mario Cristobal has said it's an open competition with equal opportunity.

2. Which freshmen will play early?

When you're recruiting at Oregon's level, this is bound to be a major question every year. Of the 23 signees, 13 are already on campus and going through team activities.

Thompson is certainly a name to consider here, but many fans are hoping to see Dont'e Thornton or Troy Franklin run with the ones as part of the highest-rated group of pass catchers to come to Oregon in quite some time.

Terrance Ferguson has the athleticism of a wide receiver in a tight end's body and I'm a huge fan of his upside.

Kingsley Suamataia, the Adidas All-American headliner of the 2021 class, figures to have a decent shot at some early playing time. The offensive line was good not great last year, and both he and Bram Walden are some names to monitor as spring ball gets going. Suamatia is already up to 300 pounds and you'd hope he's at least part of Cristobal's rotation of linemen ready to play at any time.

3. Will a difference maker emerge at wide receiver?

Wide receiver has been a position of weakness for Oregon in recent seasons. Veterans Johnny Johnson and Jaylon Redd return to add needed depth and leadership, but the group hasn't had a someone truly electric since Dillon Mitchell.

Mycah Pittman has been great in spurts but has struggled to stay healthy, and we've only had a limited sample size of Devon Williams. It's encouraging that Williams broke out last year, but he still has some work to do to utilize all that crazy athleticism.

The additions of Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton are a welcome sight for Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, as the offense has been in need of lengthy pass catchers and someone who can take the top off the offense. Both players have that potential and will be joined by another freak athlete in Mississippi's own Isaiah Brevard in the summer.

4. What does Justin Flowe look like?

Fans and coaches alike were excited to unleash another 5-star on defense but have had to wait since he tore up his knee leading up to last season. Noah Sewell was the most dominant linebacker on the team last year even as a freshman and he could use another wrecking ball to run alongside him.

Flowe's aggressive play style, non-stop motor, and ability to change direction make it hard not to get excited his potential under Keith Wilson. We'll see how he adjusts to the next level, but he looked as ready-made as any high school player we've seen come through the Pac-12 in recent years.

5. Will a second pass rusher emerge?

Kayvon Thibodeaux has giving offensive coordinators fits since he got to Eugene in 2019, but could use someone to take some pressure off his shoulders. He frequently draws double teams as part of opposing game plans, but still manages to impact the game.

If the Ducks can add another consistent pass rusher it can take this front seven to a new level after seeing the emergence of younger players like Brandon Dorlus and Bradyn Swinson in the trenches.

