Oregon vs. Utah Score Predictions

The Oregon Ducks are searching for revenge this week against the Utah Utes.

After being thoroughly dominated and outplayed twice in three weeks last year, Dan Lanning's squad wants to show that it's a new team with a new purpose.

They'll get a chance to do that when Kyle Whittingham and the defending Pac-12 champion Utah Utes visit Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

As we do every week, here are our score predictions.

Graham Metzker

Prediction: Oregon 42 Utah 36

A week ago, the Ducks felt invincible. An eight-game win-streak, and scoring at least 40 points in each of those wins can do that to a team and its supporters.

But Dan Lanning and the Ducks came crashing back down to earth on Saturday with an utterly heartbreaking 37-34 loss to the rival Washington Huskies. But the world is still spinning four days later. And it will continue to spin as Autzen Stadium welcomes its fourth ranked opponent of the year in the No. 10 Utah Utes.

Oregon’s College Football Playoff Dreams may be dead. But there is still a great chance to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game – and to the Rose Bowl with a win there. Oregon and Utah are currently tied for the second spot in the championship with a .857 winning record.

Utah has scored at least 42 points in five of their last six games, and the memories of last year’s back-to-back beatdowns on the Ducks are fairly fresh. But I see the Ducks using that to start a brand new home win streak by beating the Utes.

Josh Parker

Oregon 35 Utah 28

Last weekend was a tough one to watch if you were an Oregon fan. You fell to the Huskies in a very winnable game. Looking onto this week the Ducks have the privilege to host the Utah Utes, who are also trying to make their way to Las Vegas for the conference championship.

Utah will give Oregon some trouble all over the field, but mostly on defense. Being in week 12 and having see little change in the passing defense, I think this is where it will hurt Oregon the most, especially with the receivers and tight ends Utah has along with another talented quarterback coming into Autzen in Cam Rising. Tavion Thomas is also a special talent in the backfield.

Washington has been one of the only teams to give Oregon trouble while the Ducks were on offense early on in the game, which ended up benefiting them down the stretch. If Oregon can fire off quickly on offense all game long, I think the Ducks have a really good shot at beating Utah, even if the defense hasn't improved.

Oregon has the benefit of being able to stop the run rather than covering a receiver while playing almost 10 yards off of them. Utah has t third-best rushing attack in the conference (210.1 YPG) just behind Oregon, so the trenches will go a long way in determining who comes out on top.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 35 Utah 30

This game will be close. Utah will put up 30 regardless of what Oregon does due to the Oregon defense. Utah will be looking to continue their recent success against Oregon.

For Oregon, it all depends on how healthy Bo Nix is. Bucky Irving and the running back corps can't do much if Utah can stack the box and stuff them every time. I don't expect Ty Thompson to throw the ball much if he plays, which would make it easier for the Utes to slow down the Ducks' offense.

Bottom line, if Bo plays, Oregon wins. If not, Utah wins and dashes Oregon's chances of a Pac-12 title game appearance.

Max Torres

Prediction Oregon 42 Utah 38

The outlook on this game is pretty straightforward in my eyes. If Bo Nix is able to go I see this turning into another shootout. From there it comes down to execution and not letting the game's big moments get too big.

I haven't seen enough from the Oregon defense to be confident that they'll show up against a very well-rounded team. Utah's always been a strong team in the trenches and the Ducks can't afford to give Rising time to pick them apart in the pocket.

If Nix is unable to go I don't really see how Oregon keeps this game close, they'll just be too one dimensional. I make my prediction assuming Nix is able to play, in which case I think the Ducks are able to do just enough to squeak out a big win at home to keep their Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl hopes alive.

