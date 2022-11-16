Elijah Rushing Breaks Down Oregon Visit

Oregon's defense has been struggling this season--which is what makes the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes so important. Adding elite prospects in those classes will allow the coaching staff to stack talent and build better depth moving forward.

2024 Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic EDGE Elijah Rushing was in Eugene to see the Washington game and discussed his visit with Ducks Digest.

The 6-foot-6, 228-pound junior enjoyed his trip to Eugene and got to spend time with assistant quarterbacks coach Jordan Somerville and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

"Coach Somerville-- just an Arizona guy. He gets me and I get him. We understand each other," Rushing said on what stands out about the Oregon coaching staff. "Coach Lupoi, him being the D-coordinator, he brings that intensity, he brings that fire. Coaching all those years in the NFL and at Bama, it's always a learning experience whenever I'm talking to him."

During his time in Eugene he got to catch up with some fellow Arizona natives in defensive line commits A'mauri Washington and My'Keil Gardner.

Eljiah Rushing (far right) poses for a photo with David Hicks, A'mauri Washington, My'Keil Gardner and other recruits. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"That's who I was hanging out with the most. They love Oregon," Rushing said. "When we got to that game I saw the energy from My'Keil-- his first thing was 'I'm gonna love playing here.' I definitely just saw the atmosphere."

Oregon has made it a priority to recruit Rushing's state, holding commitments from Washington, Gardner and cornerback Cole Martin.

Seeing the Ducks show his state a lot of love isn't something he takes lightly.

"It's a blessing. To be recognized by that group of coaches who have that level of expertise on the defensive side of the ball--they've won championships," he said.

Rushing's favorite part of his second trip to Oregon as a recruit was seeing Autzen flourish during "Shout"--something unlike any of the other visits he's taken.

"I'll say the most unique part of that visit--I think they have this little tradition, they did some dance at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That was something unique that I'd never experienced before.

"You just get a feel for the fans, feel for the atmosphere. No one is divided. Everyone in there is a Duck. They're there for the Ducks. That was nice to see."

The talented edge rusher is focusing on a select group of schools and noted what he's most excited about with Oregon.

"Definitely the coaching staff. That's the biggest thing. That's what helped remind me why I looked at them in the first place. What made me look at them. It just kind of gave me more perspective."

Following the trip Rushing placed Oregon in his top 12 alongside college football's heavy hitters.

"Kind of moving towards the end of the season so that I can focus on what matters and what doesn't," he said on why he decided to narrow things down.

The Arizona native has taken recent trips to Florida and Arizona State, but wants to focus on seeing other schools he's yet to visit in his top group.

As for a decision timeline, he's got it mapped out pretty well.

"After the top 12 I'm gonna drop a top 10. And then at the end of the spring I'm gonna drop a top five and get going on my OV's--and then that summer going into my senior season I'm going to commit."

What's most important to him in his recruitment are the people he'll meet along the way.

"It's the relationships. It's the relationship piece," Rushing said. "Finding out wherever you go regardless it has that home feel program. It's a home to you--and you can see yourself being surrounded by those guys that's there."

