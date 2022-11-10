Oregon vs. Washington Score Predictions

We're less than 48 hours away from Oregon vs. Washington. Both teams are playing some great football and this is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season for the Ducks.

With that, our team of writers got together to roll out our weekly score predictions.

Graham Metzker

Prediction: Oregon 38 Washington 30

The hated rival up north, the No. 25 Washington Huskies, make the trip down to Eugene for the first time since 2018. That 2018 game was an overtime classic that the Ducks won 30-27 on a CJ Verdell game-winning run.

Counting that battle, the Ducks own a three-game win streak over the Huskies, despite all three games being decided by 10 points or less.

But these Huskies are brand-new to the Ducks. The new head coach-quarterback duo of Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. has been treating UW quite nicely. Penix has thrown for 3,232 yards this season – the best in the nation. Which is bad news for the Ducks, who give up the second-most passing yards per game in the Pac-12.

Running back Bucky Irving throws a touchdown to Bo Nix against Colorado. © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The run-game will be crucial on both sides. Oregon and Washington have the stingiest run defenses in the Pac, but adding in Bo Nix’s rushing ability will be too much for Washington to account for.

I see a high-scoring thriller that ends Oregon’s 40-point scoring streak, put continues Oregon’s winning streaks both at home and against Washington.

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 38 Washington 21

The Ducks are beginning their toughest three-game stretch this week with the Washington Huskies who just got inside the top 25 in the AP rankings this past weekend at No. 24. This game can go two ways, both of which I see the Ducks winning. Oregon has proven to be a juggernaut in the conference so they could potentially step on the gas early and through all four quarters to put the game away.

On the other hand, this game typically never rolls that way as we've seen over the past few years with how close this specific game can be. Though the Ducks faced a bad Colorado team, there were still spots where they could use work regarding the defense, but it's been nice to see the defense improve through the weeks rather than remaining stagnant.

I expect the offense to be the biggest factor in how this game turns out as the Huskies' offense can give the Ducks' defense issues all night. Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr. will be another great quarterback matchup that could aid Nix’s Heisman campaign with a win.

The defense has faced tougher tasks against teams like UCLA and Washington State when it comes to scheme, but for a big rivalry game, I think this week the defense may have their best showing especially with the growing playoff hopes and momentum slowly starting to kick in.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez snags one of two interceptions against Colorado in week 10. © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 42 Washington 28

If Oregon can get out as fast as they usually do at home, they're going to win. They'll put up points, but I think at first it'll be close. When it comes to rivalry games, throw out the records and play ball.

And that's what's going to happen here. Washington will keep it close for a half and then Oregon pulls away.

Max Torres

Prediction: Oregon 49 Washington 31

This is going to be a battle of two great offenses on Saturday. Whether or not it turns into a shootout depends on how Oregon's defense shows up, particularly early on.

The Ducks are hoping DJ Johnson can go because they'll everyone they've got to get after Michael Penix Jr. and knock him off his game.

If the Ducks can get off the field on third down and win the turnover battle, I see this being a game similar to UCLA. Washington should move the ball, but Oregon needs to force them to settle for some field goals.

Oregon matches up well on paper in most areas here, but the biggest question mark is going to be whether or not the secondary can contain one of the best receiving corps the Pac-12 has to offer. The Ducks play their best ball at home which makes me confident that they'll come away with the win, but the margin is entirely up to them.

