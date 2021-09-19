Oregon Earns Highest AP Poll Ranking since 2014

The Ducks are on the move in the latest AP poll.

After defeating Stony Brook in Week 3 of the 2021 College Football season, the Oregon Ducks (3-0) moved up one spot in the Associated Press Poll to No. 3.

It's the highest ranking the program has held in the AP Poll since December 2014 following a victory in the Pac-12 Championship. It's also the highest ranking the program has achieved since Marcus Mariota declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Clemson

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. BYU

16. Arkansas

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Michigan State

21. North Carolina

22. Fresno State

23. Auburn

24. UCLA

25. Kansas State

Two of Oregon's three victories have come over teams currently ranked: No. 22 Fresno State and No. 10 Ohio State.

The lone ranked team left on Oregon's schedule is No. 24 UCLA who fell 40-37 to Fresno State Saturday night. The Ducks play the Bruins in the Rose Bowl on October 20th.

UCLA is the only other ranked Pac-12 team with Arizona State, USC, and Stanford receiving votes.

Meanwhile, the Ducks remained No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Next, Oregon opens up conference play hosting winless Arizona at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. PST.

