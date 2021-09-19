Oregon Earns Highest AP Poll Ranking since 2014
After defeating Stony Brook in Week 3 of the 2021 College Football season, the Oregon Ducks (3-0) moved up one spot in the Associated Press Poll to No. 3.
It's the highest ranking the program has held in the AP Poll since December 2014 following a victory in the Pac-12 Championship. It's also the highest ranking the program has achieved since Marcus Mariota declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Clemson
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. BYU
16. Arkansas
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Michigan State
21. North Carolina
22. Fresno State
23. Auburn
24. UCLA
25. Kansas State
Two of Oregon's three victories have come over teams currently ranked: No. 22 Fresno State and No. 10 Ohio State.
The lone ranked team left on Oregon's schedule is No. 24 UCLA who fell 40-37 to Fresno State Saturday night. The Ducks play the Bruins in the Rose Bowl on October 20th.
UCLA is the only other ranked Pac-12 team with Arizona State, USC, and Stanford receiving votes.
Meanwhile, the Ducks remained No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
Next, Oregon opens up conference play hosting winless Arizona at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. PST.
