Keys to the Game: Offense

    • November 19, 2021
    Oregon Offensive Keys to the Game vs. No. 23 Utah

    How can Oregon’s offense score against the Utes' physical defense?
    Oregon’s offense has gotten better and better ever since the loss to Stanford. But now comes what very well may be the biggest test of the season for this offense against a Utah defense that is top 50 in both rushing defense and passing defensive efficiency. 

    Nothing will be easy in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, here are three keys to the game for the Oregon offense.

    1. Establish the run

    Oregon has established a true identity in their offense over the past few weeks: when in doubt run the football. Whether it’s Travis Dye, Anthony Brown, or even true freshman Byron Cardwell, they've all been extremely effective with an elite offensive line helping them out. 

    With cold temperatures in the forecast, the Ducks will likely turn to the ground game quite a bit. The Utes have a stingy run defense yielding 136 rushing yards per game , but the Oregon offensive line has overpowered everyone put in front of them this season. 

    The Ducks have won their last two games by successfully running the football when they need it most. Whether they can do it against what's shaping up to be their best Pac-12 opponent is the question.

    2. Limit turnovers

    Last week’s game against Washington State proved just how important limiting turnovers is. In the first half, Oregon was in complete control of the game until Dye fumbled and gave the Cougars life, scoring twice to tie the game before halftime.

    Then, Brown had a controversial fumble at the goal line when Oregon was up two scores that would have put the game out of reach. If the offense can protect the ball and avoid giving Utah extra opportunities, that will increase Oregon’s chances exponentially.

    3. Start strong

    The Ducks have had a common theme on the road this season in Pac-12 play, they’ve started out slow and flat. In the Stanford game, they were down two scores early, and we saw the same against UCLA. 

    It took nine early points from Washington before the offense got going. Against a team like Utah, the Ducks cannot afford to go down two scores in the first half. 

    They played a complete game against Ohio State, and Utah is the first ranked team Oregon has played since that win that feels like so long ago in September. They’ll have to play like they did back in week two to secure a win in a hostile environment at Rice-Eecles Stadium Saturday night.

