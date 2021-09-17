Keys to the Game: Offense

What the Oregon offense needs to focus on against the Seawolves after a big game in Columbus.

The offense took a huge step forward against Ohio State and moved the ball well for most of the game, including nearly 270 yards on the ground. What does the unit need to do this weekend against Stony Brook?

1. Continue the momentum

It was a tale of two offenses in the first two games for Oregon. A pretty mediocre one vs. Fresno State and a physical, consistent force vs. Ohio State. While it’s clear that Oregon was holding things back for Ohio State, I want to see the offense execute more consistently across multiple games, and Stony Brook is a great start to prove they can get it done against anybody and game one was an anomaly.

You always want to play at your best and to never play down to your opponent. If the Ducks want to prove they are a truly elite team, the best has to always be there and we should see improvement each game.

2. Get young players on the field

This game against Stony Brook will be the perfect opportunity to see what you have in the young guys all over the field. Hopefully, we will get to see the backup quarterback in action at some point, who Mario Cristobal said earlier this week the team knows, but they’ll keep that under wraps until closer to the game.

With the way Anthony Brown runs the football and takes some hits himself, it's important to have a quarterback behind him who has some in-game experience, and this is a great chance to give the backup an opportunity. A few other players I’m interested in seeing are freshmen running backs Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell, and Seven McGee.

Especially after CJ Verdell got a heavy workload last week against a tough Ohio State defense, I’m sure Oregon would like to have some other players get snaps.

3. Consistent offensive line play

The offensive line was very inconsistent in week one vs. Fresno State, causing a lot of concern about how they might fair against a team like Ohio State. But they came out and frankly physically dominated the Buckeyes' front seven for most of that game---an incredibly promising performance and one that I would like to see continue versus a team like Stony Brook.

While it may have just taken some time for this offensive line to come together, consistency is the key no matter who the opponent is. Especially with some younger running backs looking to get some time this week, it will be important to give them opportunities to run hard and get some big plays of their own.

