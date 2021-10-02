Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

The Ducks will have their opportunities to put up some big plays against a dinged up Stanford defense.

Oregon’s offense has been an important part of their game plan so far this season. At this point of the season, they are averaging just under 39 points per game. Needless to say, few teams have found a way to halt the Oregon offense.

Here are three players to look for as the Ducks begin their push through the Pac-12 schedule.

CJ Verdell-Running Back

Verdell lines up in the backfield against Arizona at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Watch for Verdell to have an explosive performance against Stanford this season. Against a team that is allowing 209 yards per game on the ground, Verdell should be able to leave his mark on this game early and often. Oregon’s offense is averaging 206 yards per game, so it stands to reason they'll rely heavily on the run Saturday.

Verdell had a good showing last year against Stanford, turning 20 carries into 105 yards and adding a touchdown in a dominant 35-14 victory.

So far this season he has 343 yards on 61 carries, while racking up five touchdowns. In his previous game against Arizona, he only had 45 yards, due in part to low usage. He only saw 11 carries.

I expect both of those numbers to go up against the Cardinal.

Jaylon Redd-Wide Receiver

Redd Celebrates a big play against Arizona. © [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Redd’s electric 63 yard touchdown catch early in the first quarter gave the Ducks' offense a great spark. They would end up putting up 41 points, and they should've gotten more had they had more opportunities in the third quarter.

Although that was his only reception of the evening, it gave the Ducks the boost that they needed to take care of business. Redd has proven that he has the ability to turn it up in an instant. He could give the Ducks another lift if they need it in Palo Alto.

With Redd’s touchdown catch, he might have earned himself some more snaps, so watching him whenever he’s out there might be important because as he’s proved he can score when given the opportunity.

Travis Dye-Running Back

Dye celebrates a touchdown run in the third quarter against Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The ability for Oregon to play two high-caliber running backs is a huge advantage for the Ducks. While Verdell has received a majority of the reps, Dye has been just as important for the Oregon offense.

Against Arizona, Dye had five carries for 92 yards, averaging 18.4 yards per carry.

When the opposing defense gives up 209 rushing yards per game, having a second running back that can go in and average chunk yardage is going to prove invaluable. Watch for Dye to take advantage of some tired legs on the Stanford defense and help the Ducks wear out the Cardinal in what's shaping up to be a physical battle.

Bonus: Spencer Webb-Tight End

Webb walks into the end zone with a wide open touch down reception against Arizona. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Webb caught his first touchdown pass of the season against Arizona, and it couldn’t have come at a bigger moment. His touchdown would give the Ducks a two score lead.

As an experienced tight end, Webb will be able to make big plays in the red zone when the Ducks need them. In big game-changing moments, Webb has proven that the moment isn’t too big for him. Webb has been viewed as a stronger receiving tight end, but gushed about his new-found love for blocking that he found in the offseason.

He'll need to be effective in the run game as well for Oregon to reach it's full potential on Saturday.

