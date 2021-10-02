Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

The Ducks got carved up by Arizona last week and look to right the ship in week 5.

The Oregon defense is in need of a tuneup. A road matchup against Stanford probably isn't the ideal time to get that, but that's where things stand.

The five interceptions were great, but that shouldn't overshadow just how thoroughly outplayed this team was from a statistical standpoint. The defense couldn't get off the field on third OR fourth down, and surrendered 435 yards of offense, more than 200 of which came on the ground.

That all came at the hands of an outmatched Arizona team that had no means being in that game. Case in point, that's not where Tim DeRuyter wants his defense to be.

But this week, the defense is taking a big step closer to full strength. So what better spot to start our defensive players to watch?

Kayvon Thibodeaux-Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Thibodeaux returns from injury against Arizona. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

We got our first look at Thibodeaux since he exited the game against Fresno State with a sprained ankle. He didn't record anything on the stat sheet, but Autzen spiked a couple of decibels when he walked back out onto the field last Saturday, which goes to show just how big a piece he is to this team, and more specifically this defense.

Thibodeaux was on a snap count against the Wildcats and still didn't look like he was at 100%. However, it should prove beneficial that he got some snaps under his belt after missing two weeks before facing one of the most physical teams in the conference.

In the time since, the defense has severely lacked anything resembling a pass rush, and KT should give them a big boost in that category. Cristobal said that he looked normal in practice, which suggests a return to his normal role.

Tanner McKee looks as dialed in as any quarterback in the conference right now and the big plays we've seen on defense could become even more frequent if this defensive front can knock Stanford off the ball.

Trikweze Bridges-Cornerback

Bridges high fives a teammate in a game against the Arizona Wildcats. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Bridges has looked solid so far through four games this season. While he did get picked on a bit early on, the return of DJ James has allowed him to absorb more of the defensive scheme and find his footing, as opposed to when he was asked to take on a larger role in week one after transitioning to cornerback in the offseason.

Stanford has a ton of size and length at the wide receiver spot. How do you counter that? You deploy a 6-foot-3, 190 pound cornerback to give you a better matchup.

The Ducks haven't had many cornerbacks with Bridges' size, and he excels in press coverage off the snap. Expect him to bring a different edge to the table and give the defense an upper hand in defending the pass that it hasn't had in previous matchups.

Noah Sewell-Linebacker

Sewell against the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Sewell has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season. Just four games in, he's the team's leading tackler with 36 total tackles. The next closest player is Mykael Wright with 23. Sewell has also tacked on two tackles for loss and forced a fumble.

He's really been the face of the defense in Thibodeaux's absence, and has firmly entrenched himself among the top run defenders in the country. Sewell's physicality, tenacity and energy always elevate this team.

Another huge benefit of his strong play won't show up on the stat sheet. He's been one of the main teachers for a young linebacker corps that has been ravaged by injuries early in the season, illustrating that he already has a veteran role on this team despite being in just his second season.

Sewell plays like a madman on a mission, and willingly throws his body around to wreak havoc. Tim DeRuyter and Ken Wilson will need him to keep ramping things up Saturday against Stanford, a physical team that roots its offensive identity in pounding the rock and slinging the ball to big bodies to the outside.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon offensive players to watch vs. Stanford

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE