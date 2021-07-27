Oregon Selected to Win Pac-12 in Preseason Media Poll

Oregon Picked to Win Pac-12 in Preseason Media Poll
The Oregon Ducks are the favorite to win their third straight Pac-12 Conference title in 2021, in a vote of 40 Pac-12 media members. The Ducks earned 27 votes to win the championship game, comfortably ahead of USC (10 votes) and Utah (three votes).
Oregon also received the majority of votes to finish atop the Pac-12 North, with 38 of 40 media members voting for the Ducks while two voted for Washington. In the South, USC received 27 votes ahead of Utah (6), Arizona State (6), and UCLA (1).
The results of the preseason media poll are as follows (points are based on a 6-5-4-3-2-1 format)
North
1. Oregon - 238 points
2. Washington - 189 points
3. California - 140 points
4. Stanford - 137 points
5. Oregon State - 71 points
6. Washington State - 65 points
South
1. USC - 223 points
2. Utah - 183 points
3. Arizona State - 170 points
4. UCLA - 135 points
5. Colorado - 88 points
6. Arizona - 41 points
The Ducks are favored to win the conference for the second straight season and to win the North for the third straight season. It is the first time that a team has been picked to win the conference in consecutive years by the media since Oregon was picked in 2013 and 2014.
The Pac-12 Championship Game will take place on Dec. 3 and will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time.
