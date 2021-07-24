Bigtime Prospect Emoni Bates Places Oregon in Top 8

The Ducks have made the cut for one of the top players in the country after offering him on Friday.

5-star forward Emoni Bates has placed Oregon in his top 8 destinations. Bates announced on his Instagram story on Friday that Oregon offered him, and just a few hours later, the Ducks have made his list.

Bates announced an offer from the Ducks hours before placing them in his final 8. Emoni Bates (@emoni21 on Instagram)

Bates, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward, also included Memphis, Michigan State, Baylor, Miami in his list. He also is weighing the possibility of playing professionally, including in the NBA G League, the NBL in Australia, and Overtime Elite.

The Ypsi Academy star committed to Michigan State in June 2020 but decided to open up his recruitment in April. He spent his first two seasons at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, Mich., before transferring to Ypsi Prep Academy, a school that was started by his family.

Bates became the first male sophomore to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2020, beating out top 2021 NBA draft prospects Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. The two-time Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 32.3 points and nine rebounds while shooting better than 50% from the field in his sophomore season.

Ducks' 2022 5-star commit Dior Johnson enjoyed hearing the news that Bates included Oregon in his top 8, posting on his Instagram story saying "we'll turn America upside down."

Dior Johnson recruits Bates to join him in Eugene. Dior Johnson (@diorr on Instagram)

