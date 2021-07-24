Emoni Bates Includes Oregon in Top 8
5-star forward Emoni Bates has placed Oregon in his top 8 destinations. Bates announced on his Instagram story on Friday that Oregon offered him, and just a few hours later, the Ducks have made his list.
Bates, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward, also included Memphis, Michigan State, Baylor, Miami in his list. He also is weighing the possibility of playing professionally, including in the NBA G League, the NBL in Australia, and Overtime Elite.
The Ypsi Academy star committed to Michigan State in June 2020 but decided to open up his recruitment in April. He spent his first two seasons at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, Mich., before transferring to Ypsi Prep Academy, a school that was started by his family.
Bates became the first male sophomore to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2020, beating out top 2021 NBA draft prospects Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. The two-time Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 32.3 points and nine rebounds while shooting better than 50% from the field in his sophomore season.
Ducks' 2022 5-star commit Dior Johnson enjoyed hearing the news that Bates included Oregon in his top 8, posting on his Instagram story saying "we'll turn America upside down."
More from Ducks Digest
Bigtime Prospect Emoni Bates Places Oregon in Top 8
The Ducks just offered the 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year on Friday.
Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics
19 total Ducks are headed to Tokyo to compete against the best this summer.
Dolphins Sign Rookie Jevon Holland
Holland was the first safety taken in the 2021 NFL Draft
Top Destinations for Each Oregon Duck in the 2021 NBA Draft
19 Ducks to Represent Ducks in 2020 Olympics
Dolphins Sign Rookie Jevon Holland
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE