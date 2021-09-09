September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Football Releases Uniform Combination for Ohio State

The Ducks continue to push the envelope.
Author:

The hype just keeps building for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State, as Oregon Football released its uniform combination for the biggest game of the young 2021 season Wednesday evening. 

The Ducks will wear all white uniforms against the Buckeyes, as modeled by linebacker Mase Funa. This combination was not released when the team announced its batch of new-look threads leading up to the 2021 season. 

It's going to be a whiteout combined with green elements, as Oregon will wear white helmets with green wings, a white jersey, white pants and white cleats. The Ducks add another little component to the flair of the biggest game the program has played in since the 2020 Rose Bowl.

What do you think of this combo?

Tweet us @DucksDigest and let us know!

More from Ducks Digest

The latest on Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mase Funa Oregon Uniform Release
Play
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Ohio State

Check out the new threads for this weekend's big matchup.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Fresno State
Play
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Still "Day-by-day"

The latest we're hearing on Oregon's star defender ahead of Ohio State.

CJ Stroud
Play
Football

Ducks Preparing to Face Dynamic QB C.J. Stroud

Oregon meets a familiar face leading the Ohio State offense.

Ducks set to face dynamic QB C.J. Stroud

Oregon releases depth chart for week 2 against Ohio State

Can Oregon slow down Buckeye wide receivers?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Mase Funa Oregon Uniform Release
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux Fresno State
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Still "Day-by-day"

CJ Stroud
Football

Ducks Preparing to Face Dynamic QB C.J. Stroud

How to Watch OSU
Football

Oregon vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Mario Fresno State
Football

Oregon Releases Week 2 Organizational Chart for Ohio State

Justin Flowe Fresno State 2
Football

Flowe Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

CJ Verdell Fresno State Handoff
Football

Oregon Needs Explosive Plays to Hang With Ohio State

Mario Cristobal Ref Fresno State
Football

Ducks Drop in New AP Top 25