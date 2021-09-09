LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Ohio State

The Ducks continue to push the envelope.

The hype just keeps building for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State, as Oregon Football released its uniform combination for the biggest game of the young 2021 season Wednesday evening.

The Ducks will wear all white uniforms against the Buckeyes, as modeled by linebacker Mase Funa. This combination was not released when the team announced its batch of new-look threads leading up to the 2021 season.

It's going to be a whiteout combined with green elements, as Oregon will wear white helmets with green wings, a white jersey, white pants and white cleats. The Ducks add another little component to the flair of the biggest game the program has played in since the 2020 Rose Bowl.

What do you think of this combo?

