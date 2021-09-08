Oregon Releases Week 2 Organizational Chart for Ohio State

Mario Cristobal and his staff didn't make many changes from last week's organizational chart ahead of the Ducks' matchup with No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

The No. 12 Ducks are coming off of a too-close-for-comfort win over Fresno State 31-24 on Saturday.

Some key changes to note here from last week to now: DJ James and Jamal Hill return, Justin Flowe listed as solidified starter at WILL linebacker, followed by Keith Brown.

They will take on No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus at 9 a.m. PST on Saturday.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

Running Back

1. CJ Verdell (Jr.)/Travis Dye (Jr.)

2. Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight End (F)

1. Spencer Webb (So.)

2. Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

3. Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight End (Y)

1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

OR Cam McCormick (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

2. Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

3. Spencer Curtis (R-Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

2. Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Troy Franklin (Fr.)

2. Isaah Crocker (So.)

OR Devon Williams (So.)

3. Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)/Tevin Jeannis (So.)

Left Tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

2. Dawson Jaramillo (R-Fr.)

OR Kingsley Suamataia (Fr.)

Left Guard

1. T.J. Bass (Jr.)

2. Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

3. Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

3. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right Guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

2. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

3. Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right Tackle

1. Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

2. Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Joker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

2. Jake Shipley (Fr.)

3. Treven Ma'ae (R-Fr.)

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

2. Kristian Williams (R-Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

2. Jayson Jones (Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive End

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

2. Sua'ava Poti (R-Fr.)

3. Louie Cresto (Fr.)/Terrell Tilmon (Fr.)

WILL Linebacker

1. Justin Flowe (Fr.)

2. Keith Brown (Fr.)

3. Jabril McNeil (Fr.)

MIKE Linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

2. Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)/Keith Brown (Fr.)

3. Micah Roth (Jr.)

SAM Linebacker

1. Mase Funa (So.)

2. Adrian Jackson (So.)

OR Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

STAR

1. Bennett Williams (Jr.)

2. Jamal Hill (So.)

OR Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

Field Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

2. Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

3. Darren Barkins (Fr.)

Free Safety

1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

2. Bryan Addison (So.)

Boundary Safety

1. Steve Stephens IV (So.)

2. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Boundary Cornerback

1. Trikweze Bridges (R-Fr.)

OR Dontae Manning (Fr.)

OR DJ James (So.)

2. Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kick offs

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

2. Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kick Returner

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt Returner

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Long Snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

2. Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

Holder

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

