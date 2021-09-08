Kayvon Thibodeaux Still "Day-by-day"

Mario Cristobal told reporters following Wednesday's practice that defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is "still day-by-day" after exiting Saturday's game with an ankle sprain. Thibodeaux's status for this weekend's game against Ohio State is still uncertain.

"Trying to get there," Cristobal said of Thibodeaux's recovery. "Not there yet, but hopeful that we will be."

Not much has changed from Monday's practice after which Cristobal also said that the staff was taking Thibodeaux's injury day-by-day, but that he was improving. The third-year sophomore was listed on the week 2 organizational chart as a starter, but Cristobal said Monday that the staff isn't comfortable playing, and especially starting, players who enter the game without practicing that week.

When asked on Wednesday if Thibodeaux was able to participate in anything this week, there weren't a lot of specifics or new information.

"We'll see. It's still early in the week," Cristobal said. "We're doing some things just not doing a whole bunch. We're being--I wouldn't say cautious, we're just doing the right thing to make sure that as we heal that we're healing at the right pace, so that we can be available as soon as we can possibly be."

Should Thibodeaux be unavailable on Saturday, freshman Jake Shipley and redshirt freshman Treven Ma'ae are listed behind him on the organizational chart. Brandon Dorlus and Bradyn Swinson also filled in on the edge in Saturday's win over Fresno State.

The Ducks fly to Columbus Thursday and will practice Thursday and Friday before game day. The No. 12 Ducks will take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at 9 a.m. PST on Saturday.

