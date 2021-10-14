LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination vs. California

    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Week 7 vs. California

    The Ducks are going with a rare color combination for their sixth game of the season on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks have released their uniform combination for Friday's game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium.

    Oregon unveiled a black jersey, as modeled by Kayvon Thibodeaux, for the first time since it updated its uniforms prior to the season. The black helmet with the yellow wings will be worn for the second time — the Ducks sported it against Arizona with green jerseys and black pants.

    Oregon will wear all black for the first time since the "Ohana" uniforms worn against UCLA last season. The program has a history of bringing out special black uniforms, including the "Ohana" uniforms, the partnership with Jordan in 2018, and the black jerseys with neon numbers and black wings on black helmets the same year.

    Black uniforms with more of a focus on yellow is rare for the Ducks and hasn't been done since the 2014 "Mach Speed" uniforms worn with black helmets and pants against Stanford and with yellow helmets and pants against Washington State.

    The Ducks kick off against Cal on Friday at 7:35 p.m. on ESPN.

    History of Black Ducks Uniforms

    The Ducks have had some flashy black uniforms in the last decade.
    kayvon-thibodeaux-uniforms-vs-california.jfif
    6
    Gallery
    6 Images

