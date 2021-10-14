Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Week 7 vs. California
The Oregon Ducks have released their uniform combination for Friday's game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon unveiled a black jersey, as modeled by Kayvon Thibodeaux, for the first time since it updated its uniforms prior to the season. The black helmet with the yellow wings will be worn for the second time — the Ducks sported it against Arizona with green jerseys and black pants.
Oregon will wear all black for the first time since the "Ohana" uniforms worn against UCLA last season. The program has a history of bringing out special black uniforms, including the "Ohana" uniforms, the partnership with Jordan in 2018, and the black jerseys with neon numbers and black wings on black helmets the same year.
Black uniforms with more of a focus on yellow is rare for the Ducks and hasn't been done since the 2014 "Mach Speed" uniforms worn with black helmets and pants against Stanford and with yellow helmets and pants against Washington State.
The Ducks kick off against Cal on Friday at 7:35 p.m. on ESPN.
History of Black Ducks Uniforms
More from Ducks Digest
LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination vs. California
The Ducks brought out a brand new look for when they face Cal Friday Night
Keys to the Game: Defense
The Oregon defense is getting healthier, but will need to sharpen execution vs. Cal
Keys to the Game: Offense
How will the Ducks look in their first game without CJ Verdell?
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Join our new forums for free HERE
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE