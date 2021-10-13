Keys to the Game: Offense

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Offensive Keys to the Game vs. California

    How will the Oregon offense move forward without CJ Verdell?
    Author:

    Coming off of the bye week the Oregon offense has had to deal with a lot in therms of absences. Joe Moorhead is still recovering from his hospitalization lest week, and the elephant in the room, how will they replace CJ Verdell in the backfield? Oregon still has everything to play for and the offense needs to start rebuilding their season right now.

    1. Replace CJ Verdell’s workload

    This will be very difficult, but Oregon does have some talent in the running back room that we will surely see on display against Cal. Of course, Travis Dye will be the primary back for the Ducks, with Mario Cristobal being confident that Dye can carry the ball as much as 20 times a game---something Dye hasn’t come close to in his college career. 

    The Ducks also have three freshmen that will surely enter the picture as well. Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee are all potential options to get carries with Verdell out, and they are all strong in different situations. It will be interesting to see how the running back rotation unfolds going forward. In order for this offense to hum and maintain its 210.4 rushing yards per game (4th in Pac-12), someone will need to step up.

    2. Minimize the impact of Joe Moorhead's potential absence

    We don't know if Joe Moorhead will be available for Oregon on Friday yet. For what it's worth, on Tuesday Mario Cristobal said, "We'll see. Don't know yet," in regard to Moorhead's coaching availability against Cal. If Oregon's offensive coordinator isn't available, it'd be a notable disadvantage for the Ducks to overcome.

    It’s tough to quantify what Moorhead means to this offense play calling wise, but it’s clear that he's an innovative mind that helps get the most out of the offense and keep opposing defenses on their heels. Moorhead is also the quarterbacks coach, and if Anthony Brown continues to struggle, his presence as a calming voice could be a big deal for him. Hopefully Moorhead is at the game, but if not these are some things to be concerned about.

    3. Anthony Brown consistency on reads

    Ever since the first half of the Stony Brook game, Anthony Brown has had his fair share of struggles on the football field. One of those is misreading what he should do on these option looks. 

    There have been multiple times where he runs it himself instead of pitching to the running back, and it's proved costly, most recently in the Stanford game in the final minutes of the first half. There are other times where he locks in on one receiver when another is wide open. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Anthony Brown Pocket Stanford
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    How will the Ducks look in their first game without CJ Verdell?

    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    Sitting down with Cal Sports Report Publisher Jake Curtis ahead of this week's game

    Sabally Colorado 2020
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon Picked Second in Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll

    The Ducks are expected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 once again

    These are things you shouldn't be seeing from a sixth-year quarterback, but unfortunately it's been common this season. So that's something I'd love to see cleaned up on Friday. If Brown can make the correct reads, the offense could mirror more of what we saw in the Ohio State game than what unfolded two weeks ago in Palo Alto.

    More from Ducks Digest

    Alex Forsyth trending toward return vs. Cal

    Join the Community

    Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbatt22

    Join our free forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Anthony Brown Pocket Stanford
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    11 seconds ago
    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    12 hours ago
    Sabally Colorado 2020
    Basketball

    Oregon Picked Second in Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll

    13 hours ago
    Alex Forsyth Ohio State
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    16 hours ago
    Tetairoa McMillan Servite
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Oregon Commit Tetairoa McMillan Planning for Early Enrollment

    16 hours ago
    Travis Dye Stanford 2
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

    18 hours ago
    Seven McGee Stanford
    Football

    Seven McGee Gets Advice From Oregon Legend De'Anthony Thomas

    21 hours ago
    anthony-brown-vs-stanford
    Football

    No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    Oct 12, 2021