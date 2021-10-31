Oregon Stays at No. 7 in Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll

The Ducks didn't budge in the AP Poll after a dominant showing against Colorado on Saturday.

After a season-high 52 points scored in the victory over Colorado Saturday, the 7-1 Oregon Ducks saw themselves ranked at No. 7 in the latest AP Poll.

The Ducks entered the weekend ranked No. 7, sandwiched between undefeated Michigan and Michigan State.

In fact, the only team ranked ahead of Oregon to lose this weekend was then-No. 6 Michigan, who lost a thriller to then-No. 8 Michigan State. Given the Spartans' win and undefeated record, it's no shocker to see Mel Tucker's team jump the Ducks.

Oregon is the sole Pac-12 team to be ranked for the second consecutive week. Utah received 11 votes.

In the Coaches Poll, the Ducks gained a ranking from No. 8 to No. 7.

The College Football Playoff Rankings will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Here are the full rankings.

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Cincinnati (8-0)

3. Alabama (7-1)

4. Oklahoma (8-0)

5. Michigan State (8-0)

6. Ohio State (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Notre Dame (7-1)

9. Michigan (7-1)

10. Wake Forest (8-0)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Auburn (6-2)

13. Texas A&M (6-2)

14. Baylor (7-1)

15. Ole Miss (6-2)

16. UTSA (8-0)

17. BYU (7-2)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Houston (7-1)

21. Coastal Carolina (7-1)

22. Penn State (5-3)

23. SMU (7-1)

24.Lousiana-Lafayette (7-1)

25. Fresno State (7-2)

