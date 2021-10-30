Oregon Safety Steve Stephens IV Injured vs. Colorado
The injuries don't stop coming for Oregon this season.
During the first quarter against Colorado Saturday, sophomore safety Steve Stephens IV sustained an apparent right leg injury.
He needed help to get off of the field and appeared unable to put weight on the injured leg. He later got carted off the field.
His backup on the organizational chart is true freshman Daymon David who impressed many during fall camp with Verone McKinley III saying he could contribute right away. David has been injured off-and-on this season.
In the first defensive drive after Stephens' injury, Bryan Addison replaced him at safety. Addison had seen his playing time increase as the season went on, being a key part of the Ducks' dime package.
During the drive, Addison got a near tackle-for-loss on 2nd-and-10 on a swing pass.
Heading into Saturday, Stephens had 33 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles-for-loss, and one pass breakup.
Oregon center Alex Forsyth OUT vs. Colorado
