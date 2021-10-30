Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Safety Steve Stephens IV Injured vs. Colorado

    Stephens IV had to leave the game with an apparent right leg injury.
    Author:

    The injuries don't stop coming for Oregon this season.

    During the first quarter against Colorado Saturday, sophomore safety Steve Stephens IV sustained an apparent right leg injury.

    He needed help to get off of the field and appeared unable to put weight on the injured leg. He later got carted off the field.

    His backup on the organizational chart is true freshman Daymon David who impressed many during fall camp with Verone McKinley III saying he could contribute right away. David has been injured off-and-on this season. 

    In the first defensive drive after Stephens' injury, Bryan Addison replaced him at safety. Addison had seen his playing time increase as the season went on, being a key part of the Ducks' dime package. 

    During the drive, Addison got a near tackle-for-loss on 2nd-and-10 on a swing pass. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    IY3A3988
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Safety Steve Stephens IV Injured vs. Colorado

    The Ducks starting safety had to leave the game during the 1st quarter.

    Alex Forsyth Cal
    Play
    Football

    Oregon center Alex Forsyth OUT vs. Colorado

    Oregon will be without its starting center for the 4th straight game.

    dj-james-oregon-vs-colorado-uniforms-week-9
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    The Ducks welcome the struggling Buffaloes to Autzen Stadium for a interdivisional matchup

    Heading into Saturday, Stephens had 33 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles-for-loss, and one pass breakup. 

    More from Ducks Digest

    Oregon center Alex Forsyth OUT vs. Colorado

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

    Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

    Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    IY3A3988
    Football

    Oregon Safety Steve Stephens IV Injured vs. Colorado

    2 minutes ago
    Alex Forsyth Cal
    Football

    Oregon center Alex Forsyth OUT vs. Colorado

    1 hour ago
    dj-james-oregon-vs-colorado-uniforms-week-9
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    2 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-jamal-hill-vs-ucla
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    4 hours ago
    Anthony Lucas Oregon Visit 2
    Recruiting

    Will Oregon Get Anthony Lucas Back on Campus Before a Decision?

    17 hours ago
    dj-johnson-vs-ucla
    Football

    No. 7 Oregon Heavily Favored Against Colorado

    19 hours ago
    brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
    Football

    Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Colorado

    19 hours ago
    Mycah Pittman UCLA Stare
    Football

    Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Colorado

    23 hours ago