Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    The Ducks hold steady in the rankings as the regular season winds down.
    Author:

    Oregon stays at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind Georgia at No. 1 and Alabama at No. 2. 

    Ohio State rounds out the top four, with the rest of the top ten as follows:

    5. Cincinnati

    6. Michigan

    7. Michigan State

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Anthony Brown WSU Cropepd
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest Playoff Rankings

    Checking in on the latest edition of the playoff rankings as the regular season winds down

    oregon-mbb-vs-smu
    Play
    Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Week 2 Power Rankings

    Where does Oregon rank entering the second week of play?

    Oregon Bench SMU
    Play
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

    The Ducks head up to Portland for a big matchup against the Cougars

    8 Notre Dame

    9. Oklahoma State

     10 Wake Forest

    The only real movement in the top ten was Oklahoma. After losing to Baylor last week, the Sooners dropped out of the top ten to No. 13. This isn’t too much of a surprise as Oklahoma didn’t get a lot of respect from the committee when it was 9-0, especially with the Sooners switching quarterbacks from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams and then last week back to Rattler.

    The biggest risers in this weeks rankings were Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Iowa, Pitt and San Diego State who each moved up three spots. Texas A&M and Oklahoma each dropped five spots to No. 16 and No. 13 respectively.

    Looking towards Oregon’s massive game this week against Utah, the Utes are once again ranked in this edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, this time at No. 23. Officially making this Oregon @ Utah game on Saturday night the first Pac-12 top 25 matchup of the season.

    More Ducks

    Anthony Brown WSU Cropepd
    Football

    Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest Playoff Rankings

    22 seconds ago
    oregon-mbb-vs-smu
    Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Week 2 Power Rankings

    1 hour ago
    Oregon Bench SMU
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

    7 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Walk off Field WSU
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

    8 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame Hype Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah

    8 hours ago
    noah-sewell-adrian-jackson-vs-washington-state
    Football

    SI Week 12 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    Nov 15, 2021
    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries Ahead of Utah

    Nov 15, 2021
    kylee-watson-vs-dixie-state
    Basketball

    No. 10 Oregon Demolishes Dixie State 84-35

    Nov 15, 2021