Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest Playoff Rankings

The Ducks hold steady in the rankings as the regular season winds down.

Oregon stays at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind Georgia at No. 1 and Alabama at No. 2.

Ohio State rounds out the top four, with the rest of the top ten as follows:

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8 Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma State

10 Wake Forest

The only real movement in the top ten was Oklahoma. After losing to Baylor last week, the Sooners dropped out of the top ten to No. 13. This isn’t too much of a surprise as Oklahoma didn’t get a lot of respect from the committee when it was 9-0, especially with the Sooners switching quarterbacks from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams and then last week back to Rattler.

The biggest risers in this weeks rankings were Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Iowa, Pitt and San Diego State who each moved up three spots. Texas A&M and Oklahoma each dropped five spots to No. 16 and No. 13 respectively.

Looking towards Oregon’s massive game this week against Utah, the Utes are once again ranked in this edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, this time at No. 23. Officially making this Oregon @ Utah game on Saturday night the first Pac-12 top 25 matchup of the season.