Oregon Tight Ends Webb and Herbert Relishing Bounce Back Season

The Ducks will have one of their deepest tight end groups in recent memory.

In 2020, the Oregon offense didn’t feature tight ends as much as expected given Joe Moorhead's affinity for utilizing one of the most unique positions on the field. DJ Johnson and Hunter Kampmoyer were the only tight ends to catch a pass, accounting for just 15.9% of the team’s passing offense (274 receiving of 1,723 total passing yards).

That will undoubtedly change in the coming season. Spencer Webb, who missed most of last season with a broken collarbone, and Patrick Herbert, who has only played one game in two seasons, are both healthy and stronger than ever.

Webb said that he took playing football for granted after his injury.

“That was the first time in my whole life that I didn’t play football every day,” he said.

Herbert shared a similar sentiment after missing most of the last two seasons due to various injuries.

“Your season can be taken away from you at any point,” Herbert said. “You gotta play every play like it’s your last, and this year, I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go.”

Webb and Herbert have been taking reps with the starters in spring camp, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal, but they aren’t the only tight ends that are expected to contribute. DJ Johnson, Cam McCormick, Cooper Shults, and Tyler Nanney return, while early-enrollees Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao have impressed in spring so far.

“They picked up the offense really well,” Webb said of the freshmen. “They don’t make many mistakes, and they’re some damn good blockers too.”

“Everybody in the tight end room competes really hard,” Herbert said. “The two freshmen Moliki and Terrance are really good. They’ll be really good players.”

One area where both Webb (6’6”, 240 pounds) and Herbert (6’5”, 244 pounds) have improved is blocking.

“The technique is starting to be second nature for me,” Webb said. “I honestly like blocking a lot more than running routes now because it just feels better.”

“I think my footwork has gotten a whole lot better,” Herbert said. “I think when I came in, I was more of a route runner. Now, I’m more of a blocker.”

With the talent that Oregon has at the tight end position, fans will see tight ends lining up on the outside and getting out in space. Johnson lined up on the outside frequently last season, and Webb did as well in 2019.

Webb said he learned a lot from lining up at receiver in 2019, a season in which he snagged 18 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

“I was really comfortable out there in space, and now I get to really hone in on my tight end skills,” Webb said. “It’s nice to be able to stay at tight end and play that position because that’s obviously what I am.”

After an injury-plagued 2020 season for both Herbert and Webb, they both appreciate the opportunity for a bounce back season.

“I’m really excited to get out there and work hard,” Herbert said.

“It’s been a blessing,” Webb said. “It’s good to be around the guys again.”

