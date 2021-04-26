What Makes Penei Sewell a Generational Talent?

The 2021 NFL Draft is just three days away and the Ducks are slated to have a strong presence.

Penei Sewell headlines the list of Oregon players that should see their name called Thursday. That list also includes safety Jevon Holland, as well as cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr.

Other players like Hunter Kampoyer, Austin Faoliu, Brady Breeze, Jordon Scott and Nick Pickett are also NFL Draft hopefuls that could find a spot on an NFL roster, but aren't projected as highly as the aforementioned Ducks.

Sewell was recently in Eugene to participate in Oregon's annual Pro Day, where he displayed his elite athleticism that he possesses even at 6'5", 331 pounds. He turned in impressive numbers inside the Moshofsky Center in front of multiple NFL scouts and executives.

Penei Sewell's Pro Day Results

-30 reps in the bench press (225 pounds),

-5.06 40-yard dash time

-9-foot-1 inch broad jump

-28 inch vertical jump

-7.76 3 cone drill time

Penei Sewell at Oregon Pro Day The Ducks top draft prospect solidified his case as the most athletic offensive lineman in the NFL Draft. 12 Gallery 12 Images

Sewell was an instant-impact player for the Ducks, taking over the left tackle spot his freshman year on an otherwise incredibly experienced offensive line. During his sophomore year the Oregon offensive line was in heavy consideration for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line.

In just two years at Oregon Sewell would also win the Outland Trophy Award, given annually to the nation's best interior lineman (offensive or defensive). He sets his game apart from other offensive linemen with his quickness, physicality and ability to get to the next level of the defense on run plays.

Former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora joined Ducks Digest to talk about what makes Sewell such a special talent in the above video.

