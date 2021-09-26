Players of the Game: Defense

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona Defensive Players of the Game

The Ducks' defense stepped up and made plays when it mattered as they beat Arizona 41-19 to open up conference play.
Author:

Despite the game being much closer than expected, emphasized by Ducks' slim five-point lead to start the fourth quarter, the defense made big plays to secure the win. Here are the three defensive players of the game that came in clutch for Oregon.

Bennett Williams-Safety

Williams dives into the end zone to cap off a 68-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.

Williams dives into the end zone to cap off a 68-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.

Williams continued his streak of impressive performances with a huge game against Arizona. He was a menace all over the field. He registered eight total tackles, six of which were solo tackles.

What was most impressive was his ability to make the big play and force turnovers. Williams forced two turnovers against the Wildcats and the first one set the tone early as it was Arizona's first offensive snap, which ended with Williams laying out for a magnificent grab. 

Even more impressive was his second interception, which turned into a 68-yard return for a touchdown where he broke several tackles and lowered a shoulder to push past running back Drake Anderson to get into the endzone.

The second interception by Williams was what put the game out of reach for Arizona.

Noah Sewell-Linebacker

Sewell yells out a call before the snap against Arizona.

Sewell yells out a call before the snap against Arizona.

Sewell controlled the defense once again for the Ducks and contributed in many ways. The main way was his ability to get to the ball carrier, ending the night with 14 total tackles. Of those tackles, three of them were solo.

He also was able to pressure the quarterback a couple of times. His ability to create pressure is what caused the quarterback to throw the pass that was eventually hauled in by the next player on our list, allowing the offense to take over after Arizona had driven into the red zone.

Although he got a bit dinged up near the end of the game, he showed his physical toughness and went back in to help see the win out.

Mykael Wright-Cornerback

Mykael Wright (2) intercepts a pass intended for Stanley Berryhill (1) in the end zone.

Mykael Wright (2) intercepts a pass intended for Stanley Berryhill (1) in the end zone.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Spencer Webb Arizona
Play
Football

Players of the Game: Offense

These players helped lead the offense to nearly 400 total yards

Bennett Williams Arizona Stare
Play
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

Oregon's defense helped propel the Ducks to victory vs. Arizona

Noah Sewell Arizona
Play
Football

Five Takeaways From No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

What can we glean from Saturday's matchup under the lights?

Wright made some absolute top highlight plays for the Ducks' defense. He defended well, and made the second interception of the game. This interception saw Wright make an insanely impressive grab and get a foot in bounds to ensure Arizona came away empty on the drive.

Wright also ended the night with six total tackles, with one being for loss and five of them being solo.

The second interception proved to be a really important one, as it kept Arizona from bringing the game within three, and Oregon proceeded to score off the turnover.

Regardless of the result, Oregon will hope to make improvements defensively this week before they head to Palo Alto to take on the Stanford Cardinal next Saturday.

More from Ducks Digest

Players of the game: Offense

Five takeaways from Oregon's win over Arizona

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Spencer Webb Arizona
Football

Players of the Game: Offense

54 seconds ago
Bennett Williams Arizona Stare
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

1 hour ago
Noah Sewell Arizona
Football

Five Takeaways From No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

1 hour ago
Mario Cristobal Arizona
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Arizona

9 hours ago
Mykael Wright Arizona Hype
Football

No. 3 Oregon Wins 41-19 Clunker vs. Arizona to Open Pac-12 Play

11 hours ago
Bennett Williams Arizona
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No. 3 Oregon Leads Arizona 24-10

13 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Arizona
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Returns from Injury vs. Arizona

14 hours ago
Camden Lewis Stony Brook
Football

Camden Lewis Off to Hot Start in 2021 After Struggles in 2020

15 hours ago