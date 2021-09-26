Players of the Game: Defense

The Ducks' defense stepped up and made plays when it mattered as they beat Arizona 41-19 to open up conference play.

Despite the game being much closer than expected, emphasized by Ducks' slim five-point lead to start the fourth quarter, the defense made big plays to secure the win. Here are the three defensive players of the game that came in clutch for Oregon.

Bennett Williams-Safety

Williams dives into the end zone to cap off a 68-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Williams continued his streak of impressive performances with a huge game against Arizona. He was a menace all over the field. He registered eight total tackles, six of which were solo tackles.

What was most impressive was his ability to make the big play and force turnovers. Williams forced two turnovers against the Wildcats and the first one set the tone early as it was Arizona's first offensive snap, which ended with Williams laying out for a magnificent grab.

Even more impressive was his second interception, which turned into a 68-yard return for a touchdown where he broke several tackles and lowered a shoulder to push past running back Drake Anderson to get into the endzone.

The second interception by Williams was what put the game out of reach for Arizona.

Noah Sewell-Linebacker

Sewell yells out a call before the snap against Arizona. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Sewell controlled the defense once again for the Ducks and contributed in many ways. The main way was his ability to get to the ball carrier, ending the night with 14 total tackles. Of those tackles, three of them were solo.

He also was able to pressure the quarterback a couple of times. His ability to create pressure is what caused the quarterback to throw the pass that was eventually hauled in by the next player on our list, allowing the offense to take over after Arizona had driven into the red zone.

Although he got a bit dinged up near the end of the game, he showed his physical toughness and went back in to help see the win out.

Mykael Wright-Cornerback

Mykael Wright (2) intercepts a pass intended for Stanley Berryhill (1) in the end zone. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Wright made some absolute top highlight plays for the Ducks' defense. He defended well, and made the second interception of the game. This interception saw Wright make an insanely impressive grab and get a foot in bounds to ensure Arizona came away empty on the drive.

Wright also ended the night with six total tackles, with one being for loss and five of them being solo.

The second interception proved to be a really important one, as it kept Arizona from bringing the game within three, and Oregon proceeded to score off the turnover.

Regardless of the result, Oregon will hope to make improvements defensively this week before they head to Palo Alto to take on the Stanford Cardinal next Saturday.

