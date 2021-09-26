Players of the Game: Offense

Despite struggling throughout the game, the Ducks offense found the end zone in the most important moments.

The No. 3 Ducks opened conference play with a less than exciting performance against Arizona. Although the final score was 41-19, the game was significantly closer than the score shows. At one point, Arizona was only down by five before Oregon’s offense closed the game out.

In a game that had far more drama than expected, a couple of offensive players stood out and made the big plays. Here are the players of the game for Oregon’s offense.

Travis Dye-Running back

Dye runs for a big gain against Arizona. © [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dye exploded once again for the Ducks. He followed an impressive performance against Stony Brook with another great showing for Oregon.

The Ducks gave Dye plenty of holes to shoot through, and Dye managed to amass 92 yards on the ground off of only five attempts. He ended up averaging an imposing 18.4 yards per carry. A bulk of those yards came from a 53-yard carry, which set up the offense for an 11 yard touchdown the following play.

He impacted the game in multiple facets, with a 22-yard reception which also led to an Oregon field goal to stretch the lead to eight.

Dye has continued to be a clutch player for Oregon throughout this season, and he's sparked the Oregon offense when they've desperately needed it.

Spencer Webb-Tight End

Webb catches a touchdown against Arizona at Autzen Stadium on September 25, 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

When the Ducks desperately needed a touchdown to put the game out of reach, Webb made the play. With just a one-possession lead, quarterback Anthony Brown slung a pass to Webb in the end zone to put the Ducks up 15.

This touchdown was the dagger for Arizona. After this touchdown drive was finished off by Webb, Arizona failed to score again.

This was the first touchdown for Webb for the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Ducks. With the season picking up, it would be helpful if Webb could continue to make plays for Oregon in big moments.

Jaylon Redd- Wide receiver

Redd celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against Arizona. © [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Redd set the tone early in the game after he managed to spin off a defender and take the ball 63 yards for a score on the fourth play of the game. Although this was his only reception, it charged the offense and helped them find their footing throughout the game.

Redd has not been able to make many receptions so far this season. If he can continue to make the most of his receptions like he did Saturday evening, he may find more reps and contribute with more big plays.

The Ducks will now focus on their first Pac-12 road game of the season when they travel to Stanford to face the Cardinal, who is coming off of a loss to UCLA.

