Pac-12 Officially Announces Hire of George Kliavkoff as new Commissioner

A months-long search has come to and end with what needs to become a "homerun hire."

After an extensive search, the Pac-12 has found their new commissioner after tabbing George Kliavkoff as the man for the job. He was the President of Entertainment and Sports at MGM Resorts International.

The Kliavkoff hire was supported by a unanimous vote by the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors, according to a conference press release. University of Oregon President Michael Schill was heavily involved in the hire, serving as the chair of the five-member search committee.

He, like many other members of the Pac-12 leadership, is confident the hire is the right move for the conference.

"At each step of his career, George has navigated complex, quickly changing environments and has been a successful consensus builder. George is a visionary leader with an extraordinary background as a pioneering sports, entertainment and digital media executive, and we are delighted and honored that he has agreed to become our next Pac-12 Commissioner," Schill said in the press release.

Kliavkoff has extensive experience in the digital media landscape, holding past positions at NBC Universal as the first chief digital officer and Hulu, where he was interim CEO. He also piloted MGM's global sponsorship sales efforts and sat on the board of BetMGM, one of the three largest sports betting companies in the U.S.

Kliavkoff is ready to get work and is excited by the opportunity.

"I am thrilled to be the Pac-12 Commissioner," Kliavkoff said. "This is a challenging time for intercollegiate athletics, but I believe these challenges also create significant opportunities.

"I loved being a student-athlete, and I’m passionate about the doors that college sports and higher education open for young women and men. My job at the Pac-12 will be to help manage the balance between continued academic excellence, student-athlete well-being and an even higher level of athletic achievement.”

Kliavkoff's five-year contract is set to begin on July 1. In the meantime he will begin fostering relationships with each Pac-12 school by meeting with athletic directors, coaches, and student-athletes.

