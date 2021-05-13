TyTy Washington Announces College Commitment

One of the top remaining prospects in the 2021 class is finally off the board.

TyTy Washington, one of the country's top remaining uncommitted players, has committed to Kentucky. He had Oregon in his top six along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky and LSU.

He announced his decision on SportsCenter.

Earlier in the recruiting process, Washington was named to the SI All-American second team.

Missing out on a talent like Washington stings, but Dana Altman still has plenty of players to choose from in the transfer portal including Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier, who has reportedly narrowed his list to Oregon, Illinois, Arizona State and Memphis. Arizona State guard Marcus Bagley is another player in the transfer portal that has been hearing from the Ducks.

The Ducks landed JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares on Monday to bolster their offseason haul of talent, which also included former Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon.

Oregon will welcome McDonald's All-American big Nathan Bittle for next season, but Altman is still working to make up for what has been lost by three transfers (Lawson, Terry, Estrada) and three departures for the professional ranks (Duarte, Omoruyi, and Figueroa).

