It's Tuesday and the Oregon Ducks are just four days away from kicking off their season against No. 3 Georgia on the road in Atlanta.

The team was back on the practice fields at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex and Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on scene behind the lens.

Here are some of his top photos from Tuesday's practice.

QB Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bo Nix is considered the frontrunner for Oregon's quarterback competition.

Oregon Quarterbacks Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Jay Butterfield (9), Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) go through drills at Tuesday's practice.

TE Cam McCormick Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Cam McCormick is hoping for a big season in 2022 after battling injuries in recent seasons.

Head Coach Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Dan Lanning shouts during a drill at Tuesday's practice in Eugene.

Head Coach Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Dan Lanning is looking to start his head coaching career with a big upset over Georgia.

QB Jay Butterfield Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Ja Butterfield goes through weighted exercises at Oregon's practice on Tuesday.

OC Kenny Dillingham Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Kenny Dillingham enters his first season as Oregon's offensive coordinator with high expectations after the Ducks fielded a one-dimensional unit in 2021.

WR Kris Hutson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Kris Hutson came on strong for the Oregon passing game to round out the 2021 season.

RB Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bucky Irving is one of Oregon's biggest transfers ahead of 2022 after a strong season at Minnesota.

LB Noah Sewell Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Noah Sewell landed on the preseason Butkus Award watchlist for the nation's top linebacker.

TE Patrick Herbert Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Patrick Herbert has been a bit forgotten in Oregon's tight end room after battling injury, but he's at 100% ahead of the season opener.

Quarterbacks Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Ty Thompson (13), Bo Nix (10) and Jay Butterfield (9) run during Tuesday's practice.

RB Sean Dollars Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Sean Dollars jukes a tackling bag during Oregon practice.

WR Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Seven McGee throws a stiff arm during a run at Oregon practice.

WR Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Seven McGee said in fall camp there would still be plays that get him involved out of the backfield after moving to wide out.

WR Troy Franklin, Junior Adams Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Troy Franklin runs with the ball as receivers coach Junior Adams tries to jar the ball loose with a pad.

QB Ty Thompson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Ty Thompson lets a pass fly during Ducks practice in Eugene on Tuesday.

QB Ty Thompson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Thompson and the quarterbacks stretch out using resistance bands during practice.

