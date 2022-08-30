Skip to main content

Photo Gallery From Oregon Ducks Tuesday Football Practice Ahead of Georgia Matchup

The Ducks were back on the practice field Tuesday as we count down the days until the season starts.
It's Tuesday and the Oregon Ducks are just four days away from kicking off their season against No. 3 Georgia on the road in Atlanta. 

The team was back on the practice fields at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex and Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on scene behind the lens. 

Here are some of his top photos from Tuesday's practice.

Scottboldtphoto.com

QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix

Bo Nix is considered the frontrunner for Oregon's quarterback competition. 

Oregon Quarterbacks

Bo Nix 2

Jay Butterfield (9), Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) go through drills at Tuesday's practice.

TE Cam McCormick

Cam McCormick

Cam McCormick is hoping for a big season in 2022 after battling injuries in recent seasons.

Head Coach Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning shouts during a drill at Tuesday's practice in Eugene.

Head Coach Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning 2

Dan Lanning is looking to start his head coaching career with a big upset over Georgia.

QB Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield

Ja Butterfield goes through weighted exercises at Oregon's practice on Tuesday.

OC Kenny Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham enters his first season as Oregon's offensive coordinator with high expectations after the Ducks fielded a one-dimensional unit in 2021.

WR Kris Hutson

Kris Hutson

Kris Hutson came on strong for the Oregon passing game to round out the 2021 season.

RB Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving

Mar'Keise Irving

Bucky Irving is one of Oregon's biggest transfers ahead of 2022 after a strong season at Minnesota. 

LB Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell landed on the preseason Butkus Award watchlist for the nation's top linebacker.

TE Patrick Herbert

Patrick Herbert

Patrick Herbert has been a bit forgotten in Oregon's tight end room after battling injury, but he's at 100% ahead of the season opener.

Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks

Ty Thompson (13), Bo Nix (10) and Jay Butterfield (9) run during Tuesday's practice.

RB Sean Dollars

Sean Dollars

Sean Dollars jukes a tackling bag during Oregon practice.

WR Seven McGee

Seven McGee 2

Seven McGee throws a stiff arm during a run at Oregon practice.

WR Seven McGee

Seven McGee

Seven McGee said in fall camp there would still be plays that get him involved out of the backfield after moving to wide out.

WR Troy Franklin, Junior Adams

Troy Franklin Junior Adams

Troy Franklin runs with the ball as receivers coach Junior Adams tries to jar the ball loose with a pad.

QB Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson 2

Ty Thompson lets a pass fly during Ducks practice in Eugene on Tuesday.

QB Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson

Thompson and the quarterbacks stretch out using resistance bands during practice.

