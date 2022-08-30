Photo Gallery From Oregon Ducks Tuesday Football Practice Ahead of Georgia Matchup
It's Tuesday and the Oregon Ducks are just four days away from kicking off their season against No. 3 Georgia on the road in Atlanta.
The team was back on the practice fields at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex and Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on scene behind the lens.
Here are some of his top photos from Tuesday's practice.
Remember to follow Scott using the following links:
Marcus Harris Talks Oregon Offer, Latest in Recruitment
The Ducks are pursuing one of the top up-and-coming wideouts in Southern California.
Lanning: "Nobody in Vegas is gonna play in this game"
The Ducks aren't worried about being viewed as underdogs against Georgia.
How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
The Ducks and Bulldogs square off in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff.
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix is considered the frontrunner for Oregon's quarterback competition.
Oregon Quarterbacks
Jay Butterfield (9), Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) go through drills at Tuesday's practice.
TE Cam McCormick
Cam McCormick is hoping for a big season in 2022 after battling injuries in recent seasons.
Head Coach Dan Lanning
Dan Lanning shouts during a drill at Tuesday's practice in Eugene.
Head Coach Dan Lanning
Dan Lanning is looking to start his head coaching career with a big upset over Georgia.
QB Jay Butterfield
Ja Butterfield goes through weighted exercises at Oregon's practice on Tuesday.
OC Kenny Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham enters his first season as Oregon's offensive coordinator with high expectations after the Ducks fielded a one-dimensional unit in 2021.
WR Kris Hutson
Kris Hutson came on strong for the Oregon passing game to round out the 2021 season.
RB Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving
Bucky Irving is one of Oregon's biggest transfers ahead of 2022 after a strong season at Minnesota.
LB Noah Sewell
Noah Sewell landed on the preseason Butkus Award watchlist for the nation's top linebacker.
TE Patrick Herbert
Patrick Herbert has been a bit forgotten in Oregon's tight end room after battling injury, but he's at 100% ahead of the season opener.
Quarterbacks
Ty Thompson (13), Bo Nix (10) and Jay Butterfield (9) run during Tuesday's practice.
RB Sean Dollars
Sean Dollars jukes a tackling bag during Oregon practice.
WR Seven McGee
Seven McGee throws a stiff arm during a run at Oregon practice.
WR Seven McGee
Seven McGee said in fall camp there would still be plays that get him involved out of the backfield after moving to wide out.
WR Troy Franklin, Junior Adams
Troy Franklin runs with the ball as receivers coach Junior Adams tries to jar the ball loose with a pad.
QB Ty Thompson
Ty Thompson lets a pass fly during Ducks practice in Eugene on Tuesday.
QB Ty Thompson
Thompson and the quarterbacks stretch out using resistance bands during practice.
READ MORE: Oregon vs. Georgia betting odds
READ MORE: Mater Dei WR Marcus Harris talks Oregon offer, recruitment
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox