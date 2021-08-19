LOOK: Photos From Fall Camp August 19

August 19, 2021
Photos From Oregon Football Fall Camp Practice August 19

The Ducks continue to prepare for the season opener against Fresno State with another scrimmage scheduled for Saturday.
Some of the best shots from today's action on the Hatfield Dowlin-Complex practice fields. All photos are from Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.

Oregon Ducks Football Practice Aug. 19

The Ducks were in full pads Thursday.
Be sure to give Scott a follow on his social media accounts and check out his website.

Instagram

Twitter

Website

READ MORE: Oregon football fall camp practice report-August 19

