LOOK: Photos From Fall Camp August 19

The Ducks continue to prepare for the season opener against Fresno State with another scrimmage scheduled for Saturday.

Some of the best shots from today's action on the Hatfield Dowlin-Complex practice fields. All photos are from Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.

Oregon Ducks Football Practice Aug. 19 The Ducks were in full pads Thursday. 20 Gallery 20 Images

Be sure to give Scott a follow on his social media accounts and check out his website.

Instagram

Twitter

Website

READ MORE: Oregon football fall camp practice report-August 19

More from Ducks Digest

Fall camp practice report: August 19

Oregon developing depth along the defensive line in fall camp

How the offensive line has grown in the offseason

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE