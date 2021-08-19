Oregon Developing Depth Along the Defensive Line

Oregon's defensive front has a tough task of replacing some longtime starters, but the unit has performed exceptionally in fall camp.

The 2020 Oregon defensive line had loads of talent, but it struggled to stop the run up front. The Ducks were gashed by the likes of Demetric Felton, Jermar Jefferson, and Breece Hall.

This season, the defensive line will have some new faces as well as some familiar ones in their quest to solidify the trenches the trenches. Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the most familiar for Ducks fans and college football fans alike, but players like Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Bradyn Swinson, and Kristian Williams, are ready to make an impact at the point of attack.

Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a said his group is growing through fall camp and is locked in mentally.

"The competition and the urgency are there, so we just got to continue to grow," he said. "Our focus in terms of detail is really, really encouraging. The game is all about fundamentals, and it's easier said than done, so you really need your players and the guys to lock in on those very fine details."

One player that is laser-focused on his craft and film study is Brandon Dorlus, who will have a larger role after playing behind Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu who have both moved on to the NFL. The coaches have been pushing him to be a leader and to be a student of the game, and he's responded on the field.

"I like to lead by example," Dorlus said. "Coach Joe [Salave'a] and Coach Cristobal are always trying to push me to be more vocal to the guys and be more hands-on and teach them more stuff.

"Coach [Jimmy] Brumbaugh and Coach Winston [DeLattiboudere] push me to watch my film and to know what to expect before the snap. Now, I go out there pre-snap and try to call out the runs."

Not many players on the defensive line this season have significant starting experience, especially along the interior. Salave'a said that the starting roles left behind by Scott and Faoliu have given guys an extra drive in practice.

"I think the biggest thing right now is that guys have a sense of urgency to contribute," he said. "They're in here taking good notes, nobody's sitting around, and everybody's helping each other to challenge each other and elevate each other. When you're number is called, you have to produce."

Veterans and inexperienced guys make up the defensive line depth, and young players like Keanu Williams and Jayson Jones are adjusting to the college game and working to meet the standard that has been set.

"It's a lot different than what I came from," said Williams, who explained that the physicality of the college game is the biggest difference. "I knew stuff wasn't gonna be sweet. It's gonna be challenging, but I'm getting acclimated and I'm ready to roll."

Jones, a former 4-star prospect out of Alabama, has gotten off to a great start in fall camp and has Salave'a taking notice.

"To his credit, he's done a tremendous job of focusing on his nutrition and his training. He's shaping his body and refining his body every day, so those things are going to have a big implication of how much more he's going to be able to grow."

Young guys like Williams and Jones, and even the older guys, have surely benefitted from learning from a former NFL defensive lineman in Salave'a, as well as going up against an improved and experienced offensive line in practice. There is a wealth of speed and athleticism along the Oregon D-line, so expect the Ducks to get after the quarterback. But stopping the run could be the make-or-break factor in the Ducks' defense this season.

The defensive line will be called upon to produce early and often, especially on Sept. 11 in Columbus against the wealth of talent on the Ohio State offense. So how can the group make an impact and disrupt an offense?

"Put a dent in that damn line of scrimmage," Salave'a said. "That's the biggest thing. We got to man and control that line of scrimmage. We do that, and we'll give ourselves a chance. That's our goal every time."

More from Ducks Digest

How the Oregon Offensive Line Has Improved in the Offseason

How Oregon Recruits the Edge

Oregon's Quarterback Outlook for the Season

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE