Practice Report: August 19

Nick Battey

We are in the dog days of fall camp right now, but the intensity was still high in Eugene today. There were many NFL scouts in attendance to see some of the top players on the roster compete. The teams present for practice included the Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams, Colts, Lions and Jets among others.

There were some notable absences on the practice field today, as CJ Verdell and Kingsley Suamataia were not seen on the practice fields today. There were also multiple players limited as offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Jonah Miller, along with defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae, and Maceal Afaese were all off to the side rehabbing.

As for the actual practice there was a big emphasis on explosiveness especially from the skill positions and secondary. The quarterbacks did their typical warmups throwing before practicing handoffs with the snap claps booming throughout the practice fields.

Max Torres

It was a beautiful morning in Eugene today, temperatures hovering around the mid 60s and man I almost don't want to say it, but it really felt like fall. Starting with some personnel updates, DJ Johnson was at practice Thursday but was not in full pads, as he rejoins the team and gets back into the swing of things.

Wide receiver Jaylon Redd appeared to be a full participant today in full pads and he was running around in drills and looked very lively and glad to be back out on the field. He had a nice grab on a deep ball near the end zone and was moving fluidly.

Basically the entire team started off practice working on THUD tackling, so we were seeing and hearing some pop, but no one was being taken to the ground. The running backs were working on a lot of agility drills, running over pads and under chutes.

There was a lot of work on changing direction as well, with the unit weaving in and out of tackling dummies as Jim Mastro guided them through drills. Travis Dye looked particularly sharp during this portion of practice, with Mastro saying "that's how it should look" after he went through his reps.

The offensive line worked on a variety of blocks, particularly combo blocks with the tight ends and working to the second level. Despite not being in full pads, DJ Johnson did go through this portion of the practice and was driving his man forward with the inside lineman working on taking his block to the second level of the defense.

Marcus Harper continues to get work snapping the ball, as he was with Alex Mirabal while the group worked on double teams.

The quarterbacks continued to build their chemistry with the wide receivers throwing routes. The unit also worked on some footwork mixed in with cognitive skills, calling out how many fingers a staffer was holding up while they hopped over pads before letting it fly.

