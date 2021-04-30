Popo Aumavae Says New Defensive Scheme 'Allows Us to Play More Free'

The Oregon defensive line will look a bit different than years past. Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu combined for 64 career starts over the past four years in the middle of the defensive line, and both could be headed to the NFL this weekend.

So who will step up in the middle for new Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter? Junior defensive tackle Popo Aumavae may be the answer, and he is relishing the opportunity to be a leader.

“It’s different,” Aumavae said of being the veteran of the group. “Being a veteran is allowing me to step into that leadership role over these younger guys, especially with the new freshmen that just came in. I’m really enjoying it.”

Aumavae is also enjoying the process of learning DeRuyter’s new defensive scheme. DeRuyter is Aumavae’s third defensive coordinator in what will be five seasons at Oregon.

“I love it,” Aumavae said of the new scheme. “It’s a whole new scheme, and it allows us to play more free.”

Other maulers set to enjoy more of that freedom up front are Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson and Kristian Williams. Aumavae is excited to see them take a big step, along with the underclassmen.

“I feel like we have great depth,” Aumavae said. “The young guys are insanely talented and super strong.”

Replacing Jordon Scott is no easy task, as he was a force to be reckoned with on the Ducks' defensive line for four years, racking up two Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention selections. Aumavae said he learned a lot from Scott and often relied on him for advice.

“I learned a lot of fundamentals from him,” Aumavae said. “I would lean to Jordon and he would always have an answer for me. I wish him luck at the draft.”

