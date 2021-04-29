FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Previews Oregon Spring Game

The Ducks will conclude spring football with the annual spring game on Saturday.
Oregon has completed 13 of its 15 spring football practices and are on the heels of the annual spring game. 

Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with members of the media on Thursday to provide updates on his team's progress and preview Saturday's big game in the above video.

