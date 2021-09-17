Oregon in Top Five for 2022 CB Ephesians Prysock

The Ducks may not be finished in California in this 2022 class.

2022 cornerback Ephesians Prysock has placed Oregon in his top five schools, released Thursday evening. The other schools to make the cut include Tennessee, USC, UCLA and Michigan.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

Prysock is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect that attends Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. He holds nearly 20 offers and was busy on the recruiting trail this summer.

He took visits to USC, Michigan and Ohio State this summer, with his trip to Columbus being his lone official visit.

I spoke with Prysock during the summer, and he suggested that he wanted to take all of four of his remaining official visits before making his final decision. He told me that he planned on taking an official visit to Oregon at a later date.

The Ducks already have two cornerbacks committed in the 2022 class in San Diego Lincoln (Calif.) High School teammates Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker. With Mykael Wright likely playing his last season with the Ducks this year, it could make sense for Oregon to take another cornerback in this class.

Wright was one of multiple Oregon players Prysock has spoken with, including Dontae Manning and Jaylin Davies.

Prysock would give the Ducks length at the cornerback position, something we're seeing more of in modern defensive backs. Space will be something for Mario Cristobal and the Ducks to manage in this class moving forward, as the Ducks already have 20 commitments in the 2022 class, ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12.

Big names that still remain on Oregon's board include Cyrus Moss, Anthony Lucas and Kevin Coleman.

Read more: Ephesians Prysock plans to take an official visit to Oregon

*WATCH EPHESIANS PRYSOCK HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

