Talented Southern California CB Set to Take Oregon Official Visit

The Ducks are near the top for one of California's top defensive backs.

Oregon stayed hot on the recruiting trail over the weekend following the addition of Dave Iuli. The Ducks may well be finished along the offensive line in 2022, but they are still looking for their first cornerback pledge.

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany cornerback Ephesians Prysock could be one of the top options to fill that need. Ducks Digest spoke with him about his visit plans and the latest in his recruitment.

The Ducks have kept in solid contact with the 6-foot-3, 180-pound prep, who says he's hearing from multiple members of the Oregon staff every week.

"I hear from Oregon maybe two to three times a week," Prysock said. "I talk to Coach Chance a lot, Coach Cristobal hits my dad up and he hits me up too."

"Any time I talk to him he just brings the good energy-- very hype. He’s a cool dude," he said of Mario Cristobal.

Prysock, who holds 18 offers, said he feels the closest with Rod Chance, and sees the promise in his NFL pedigree.

"We bond great. I feel like he’s a type of guy that could develop me and get me to the next level," the cornerback said.

Having visited schools like Ohio State and USC this summer, what stands out the most about Oregon?

In part, the effort Cristobal and his staff have put into his recruitment, along with talking to some familiar faces on the roster, have the Ducks in a good spot.

"How they’re recruiting me hard really," he told Ducks Digest. "Really wanting to get me up there as much as possible. Just the communication with the players and the coaches."

Which players is he talking to on the roster?

"Mkyael Wright. I talk to the defensive back Dontae (Manning) and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, Jaylin Davies-- the DB core really."

The strong presence Mario Cristobal has built in Southern California in recent years could pay dividends in this recruitment and beyond, as the Ducks have at least one player from Southern California at all three levels of their defense.

Earlier this summer, Prysock was quick to take advantage of the recruiting trail reopening, and liked what he saw in Columbus when he checked out Ohio State on an official visit, which including extended time with a former St. John Bosco football player.

"It was a pretty fun visit, actually really fun. Finally got to go out to somewhere and check out a school other than USC. It was a dope experience hanging out with my player host Kourt (Williams). Really getting the inside from him and how they do things around there."

How does what he saw in Ryan Day's program stack up with what he's looking for in a school?

"They're just a team that my dad loves, and could develop dudes well," he said of the Buckeyes. "Outside of football, (the) education’s great. They have some pretty good DB coaches, really good DB coaches."

Last month he also took a trip to nearby USC, a familiar campus he's seen multiple times.

"It was a pretty dope trip," he said of his time spent at USC. "Got to tour the school and stuff. I just feel like they could develop me as well. Coach Donte (Williams) is a really good coach."

"Helton, when I came back and talked to him, he said that he feels like I'm growing as a person into a man, just from the last time I spoke to him, which is pretty good."

With his senior season approaching, he's still ironing out the details for his remaining four official visits.

"Oregon, I'm going to take an official," he told Ducks Digest. "USC I'm sure. The other ones I'm trying to figure out."

The schools he's hearing from the most come from all across the country.

"I'm hearing from USC, Ohio State, Oregon, and UCLA. A little bit of ASU, a little bit of Washington, little bit of Penn State and some Michigan."

The schools that will receive his remaining official visits will likely come from his top 10, released back in March consisting of Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Arizona State, UCLA, Colorado, Texas and LSU.

He plans to narrow it down soon and expects Oregon to make the list.

As for a commitment timeline, that seems up in the air.

"I planned on doing it toward the end of July but I’m not sure yet because I still haven’t taken all my visits."

