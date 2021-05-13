Report: Pac-12 Makes new Commissioner Hire

The end of the Lary Scott era is on the horizon.

The Pac-12 will name George Kliavkoff as its new conference commissioner, according to multiple reports that surfaced Thursday morning. Kliavkoff was the President of Entertainment and Sports at MGM Resorts International.

Ralph Russo of the Associated Press reported the move first.

This move is crucial for the Pac-12 and West Coast sports, as the conference has struggled with network deals, and as a result many of the conference's best athletes have not been able to earn national respect.

[Football]: Players set to break out on Oregon's offense

[Basketball]: Kelly Graves lands WBB transfer

[Recruiting]: Oregon adds 2021 specialist

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com