Oregon Adds 2021 Specialist

The Ducks are strengthening their special teams ahead of the 2021 season.

Mario Cristobal and his staff aren't satisfied after signing Oregon's best recruiting class in program history. Kicker/punter Will Hutchinson has committed to Oregon as a walk-on.

He shared his decision on Twitter.

Hutchinson is a 6'4", 200 pound specialist from Santa Barbara City College.

The Ducks have two punters on the roster in sophomore Tom Snee and freshman Race Mahlum. Snee held down the job in 2020 and averaged 43.6 yards per punt on 25 punts.

Oregon has three kickers on the roster in Camden Lewis, Henry Kattleman, and Taylor Koth. Lewis and Kattleman each had four kicks last season, but it figures to be Kattleman's job after he banged home all four kicks, with a long of 47 yards.

He even launched a 52-yard kick through the uprights in the spring game.

There is almost no certainty in college football, and having a consistent kicker isn't even a guarantee for the best teams like Alabama. This move makes sense for Oregon as you can't have too many kickers or punters on your roster.

Special teams can be the difference between a win and a loss on any given Saturday.

Oregon's 2021 class ranks sixth nationally and is the top class in the Pac-12. Just last week the Ducks added another walk-on in quarterback AJ Abbott.

